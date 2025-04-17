Honoured as Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank and Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management in both regions

Lombard Odier Group has received 13 awards at Euromoney’s 2025 Private Banking Awards, including four distinctions for excellence in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates. The firm was named Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank in both the Middle East and the UAE, underlining the world class wealth management expertise it has developed in the region over more than 50 years. Lombard Odier was also awarded Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management for both the Middle East and the UAE, in recognition, among other reasons, of its market-leading, Shariah-compliant discretionary mandate.

Presented at a ceremony in London, these awards underscore Lombard Odier’s long-standing commitment to the region and its focus on delivering innovative solutions and robust investment strategies tailored to the Middle Eastern market. This year, Lombard Odier was also pleased to receive two global awards “World’s Best Chief Investment Office” and “World’s Best for Succession Planning”, highlighting the Group’s core wealth management and investment expertise.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Euromoney,” said Ali Janoudi, Head of New Markets at Lombard Odier Group. “This achievement is a testament to our deep-rooted presence in the region and the trust we have built with our clients over more than 50 years. At Lombard Odier, our purpose is clear – to preserve and grow our clients’ wealth across generations through tailored, forward-looking strategies. We are grateful to the Euromoney judges for recognising our differentiated approach, particularly our strengths in alternative investments, fund selection, and our unwavering commitment to putting clients first.”

Lombard Odier’s recognition as the Middle East’s Best Pure Play Private Bank is the result of a legacy defined by more than 225 years of independence, stability and innovation. The firm’s boutique model enables the delivery of bespoke wealth management solutions that reflect the ambitions, values and evolving needs of its clients in the region. This high level of personalisation is supported by global investment expertise and a strong local presence.

With a dedicated team of specialists based in Geneva, the UAE, London and Zurich, Lombard Odier offers a seamless wealth management experience that integrates international insights with in-depth regional knowledge. Its on-the-ground presence in Dubai, established in 2007, ensures close proximity to clients and the delivery of tailored, onshore solutions anchored in Swiss private banking heritage.

Lombard Odier’s award for Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management in both the Middle East and the UAE further demonstrates the firm’s commitment to offering customised, high performance investment solutions that align with client values and financial objectives. Its Shariah-compliant discretionary mandate remains a cornerstone of this success.

Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards is one of the world’s most reputable private banking and wealth management awards programmes. For over two decades, the Awards have recognised those firms offering their clients the very best private banking advice, service and solutions at the global, regional and country levels across multiple key categories.