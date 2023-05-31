Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco – Logitech today participated in the first edition of GITEX Africa 2023, hosted in Marrakech from May 31st to June 2nd. At the event, Logitech brought attention to a new concept called “The New Logic of Work” and showcased an enterprise-grade ecosystem of products purpose-built to enable a better employee experience and help unlock productivity and collaboration for distributed teams.

Organizations have adapted to new ways of collaborating to accommodate the varying working arrangements of their employees, and hybrid meetings have become widespread. Logitech’s hybrid meeting survey revealed that 75% of the white-collar workers polled in the UAE and 72% of those in Saudi Arabia believe hybrid meetings would be more productive if all participants had an equal opportunity to contribute and speak. Poor audio and video quality were ranked as the two of the most common problems they encounter.

The New Logic of Work is Logitech’s commitment to expand possibilities when it comes to hybrid work and help people create, collaborate and work from anywhere. The concept also plays a crucial part in developing personal workspace and team workplace solutions that are simple to set up and manage, and are designed to facilitate effortless, intuitive, and equitable hybrid collaboration experiences.

Commenting on Logitech’s presence at GITEX Africa, Loubna Imenchal, Head of Enterprise Business for AMECA, at Logitech, said: “We are at a watershed moment in history where the world is reinventing and redefining what work should look like. The boundaries of an enterprise has fast evolved into becoming borderless and enabling people to work from anywhere, at anytime. This work arrangement is here to stay and is an opportunity for us to showcase our competency in building products that actually create a positive impact on the way teams collaborate, work and meet.”

One of the highlight products that is part of The New Logic Work ecosystem and will be demonstrated among other innovative solutions at GITEX AFRICA 2023 is the Rally Bar Huddle.

The Rally Bar Huddle is a premium, all-in-one appliance-based video bar for use in huddle and small rooms with up to six people. Designed to deliver equitable video conferencing meetings with ease, the product is quick to set up, simple to manage, and easy to integrate with Tap IP through CollabOS. Built-in AI video intelligence and 4K image quality welcome remote participants to seamlessly join the conversation. The redesigned ported-audio system makes Rally Bar Huddle twice as loud as Logitech MeetUp, while advanced sound pickup via six beamforming microphones and AI-based noise suppression creates a natural meeting experience for remote employees.

For more information you can visit the Logitech booth at booth 9C-30.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming.

