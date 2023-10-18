Dubai: Logicom, a leading regional technology distributor, is excited to announce a strategic relationship agreement with HP Poly, a leading provider of cutting-edge workplace collaboration solutions. These solutions bridge the gap between in-room and remote participants in meetings, fostering meeting equity. Through this collaboration, Logicom seeks to empower its channel partners throughout the extended Middle East, enabling them to provide HP Poly's advanced remote work and office collaboration solutions to their customers. As businesses increasingly adopt flexible work arrangements, this cooperation comes at a crucial time to address the growing demand for innovative collaboration solutions that enhance remote collaboration and productivity.

Michael Papaeracleous, Director of Distribution, at Logicom, expressed, “The partnership with HP Poly is a significant milestone for Logicom. With these solutions, we are poised to expand our offerings in the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) and Enterprise sectors, equipping our partners to enhance their value proposition to their clients. We are thrilled about integrating these solutions into our hybrid work range and confident that it will redefine collaboration and productivity solutions across the Middle East.”

Paul Dunne, Head of Distribution for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, at HP Poly, stated, “With the customer always at the center of everything we do, we are dedicated to equipping organizations with the tools and technology required to deliver professional-grade, equitable meeting experiences for spaces of any size. Our collaboration with Logicom is broadening our customers’ reach to our extensive range of audio and video solutions for seamless connectivity within the dynamic Middle East region.”

Poly's solutions are engineered to empower and enhance productivity, simultaneously fostering an equal experience for all employees, regardless of their chosen work location, be it the corporate office, home office, or any space in between. These solutions significantly increase efficiency, extend knowledge, and expedite decision-making processes, both for organizations and hybrid workers.

This collaboration positions Logicom to harness substantial growth potential in two areas: peripherals and workforce solutions. Peripherals represent a $110 billion global market segment, exhibiting a robust annual growth rate of 9%. Workplace solutions, with a $120 billion market size, continue to grow at an impressive 8% annually[1]. Moreover, HP Poly's solutions seamlessly align with the increasing need for flexible work arrangements, reducing the need for unnecessary travel and commutes. This, in turn, leads to decreased emissions, making them an environmentally conscious and compelling sustainable choice for businesses.

By entering into this agreement, Logicom not only extends its long-standing strategic partnership with HP but also opens fresh avenues for collaboration and synergy within the channel community. These enhancements complement Logicom’s comprehensive computing portfolio and empower customers across diverse segments.

About Logicom

Logicom Public Ltd. (Nicosia/Cyprus) is an international group of companies, listed on the Main Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE/CySE20 index. The Group's activities include the distribution of technology products and services and the provision of turnkey, integrated solutions, including Business Consulting Services, Business Software, and IT Infrastructure solutions, as well as Managed Services across the entire spectrum of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Logicom has a physical presence in 18 countries, employs over 880 professionals, and services more than 8,000 partners in more than 30 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Further information about Logicom is available at

htp://www.logicom.net. Visit the Logicom Cloud website at htps://cloud.logicom.net for more information on Logicom’s Cloud Business.

