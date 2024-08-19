Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The wait is over! Loco Bear, one of the largest and most exciting indoor entertainment destinations in the UAE, is now officially open. Spanning an impressive 70,000 square feet, this ultimate indoor entertainment hub and theme park is the perfect destination for non-stop entertainment. Packed with an array of exhilarating and challenging attractions and zones, including the unique Hyperbowl—taking standard bowling to new heights with innovative twists and challenges—and the first-of-its-kind Slime Universe in the UAE, Loco Bear offers endless fun for all ages.

Loco Bear offers a multiverse of activities, starting with the adrenaline-pumping Wall Climbing attraction, which features traditional rock climbing along with other high-altitude challenges like Leap of Faith and Takeshi’s Jump. Towering above the Wall Climb, is the thrilling 120-meter indoor Roll Glider that offers panoramic views of the entire park. At the heart, is the 18,500 square foot high-energy Trampoline Arena with interactive mini-games, a two-story Ninja course, a competitive parkour course, a thrilling free fall and cliff jump area and a Wipeout challenge. Furthermore, guests can engage in epic battles at Loco Bear's two Laser Tag arenas, among the largest in the UAE.

The indoor park also features a two-floor immersive Arcade that combines classic games with cutting-edge technology. Highlights include the Sky Ride VR adventure, and Virtual Darts- a modern twist on the classic game, offering a fun and interactive experience perfect for adults to enjoy while savoring their favorite snacks, and much more. The second floor is dominated by a 6-lane bowling alley that offers traditional Bowling, but what truly sets it apart is Hyperbowl, the first of its kind in the GCC. This groundbreaking concept combines classic bowling with cutting-edge video game technology, transforming every roll into an action-packed adventure. In Hyperbowl, gutterballs are a thing of the past, ensuring a thrilling experience where everyone's a winner.

The indoor theme park is also home to Dubai’s first-ever gooey wonderland, the Slime Universe, exclusively at Loco bear. This vibrant, science-themed haven invites kids to immerse themselves in an imaginative playground filled with colorful, non-toxic slime in a glow-in-the-dark environment, where children can squish, stretch, and experiment with slime in endless creative ways. Within this expansive indoor wonderland also lies a vibrant Soft-Play paradise, bursting with color and excitement and is perfect for kids aged 1-12 years. Here, children can dive into the spectacular ball pit and navigate through a maze of fun obstacles, while also enjoying an array of brightly illuminated slides in vivid colors.

“We are thrilled to unveil Loco Bear, a groundbreaking addition to Dubai’s entertainment landscape,” said Pratik Patwari, Co-Founder of Loco Bear. “Our vision was to create a destination where people of all ages can come together for an unforgettable experience. With 70,000 square feet of exhilarating activities, from our heart-pounding Wall Climbing Arena to the imaginative Slime Universe, and everything in between, we believe Loco Bear truly offers something for everyone. Our goal is to offer a unique blend of adventure, creativity, and fun in an environment that brings joy and excitement to our guests, helping them create lasting memories with family and friends at Loco Bear.”

After a day full of fun and excitement, Loco Bear’s Loco Lounge provides the perfect place to refuel and recharge. Available on both floors, the lounge offers a delectable range of food and refreshing mocktails. Guests can also enjoy unique popcorn flavors from ShiYummy UAE and a variety of ice creams from House of Pops, making it the ideal spot to cool down and indulge.

Loco Bear is also the ideal venue for children's birthday parties, offering personalized party rooms. Additionally, they also offer special packages for corporate events and school trips as well, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Loco Bear is now open and ready to deliver a day full of adventure, excitement, and fun. For more information and to plan your visit, please visit https://locobear.ae/ or follow us on Instagram: goloco.dxb.

About Loco Bear:

