Il Cazar has announced the acquisition of a new 80-acre plot of land in a prime strategic location near the Shooting Club in Sheikh Zayed City, which is set to be officially launched in May 2025.

Additionally, the company has acquired another 120-acre plot in the Ras El Hekma area of the North Coast, one of the most attractive regions for investment. This project is scheduled for launch in July 2025, marking Il Cazar’s second development in Ras El Hekma following the launch of the Safia project in 2024.

This move is part of Il Cazar’s strategy to expand its portfolio of integrated residential and tourism projects, with a strong focus on delivering developments that align with the highest standards of design and construction. The company aims to meet the growing demand for luxury units in Sheikh Zayed and the North Coast.

Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Nader Khozam, Chairman and CEO of Il Cazar, stated:

"Our acquisition of these new lands reflects our ambitious vision of creating integrated communities distinguished by elegant design and advanced infrastructure. We are committed to delivering unique real estate projects that meet the needs of the Egyptian market while aligning with the latest global trends in urban development."

He added:

"We strive to offer innovative solutions in design and execution to ensure the highest levels of quality and luxury for our clients. Additionally, we aim to strengthen our presence in the Egyptian real estate market by expanding projects that provide real value to both investors and residents alike."

Il Cazar plans to leverage these new locations by developing fully integrated urban communities that ensure the highest levels of comfort and luxury. The focus will be on creating an advanced living environment that caters to diverse customer needs.

It is worth noting that the company is committed to developing comprehensive projects with modern concepts that meet customer expectations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. This reinforces its position as a leading real estate company in Egypt.

In the coming period, Il Cazar is expected to reveal further details about its development plans for both projects, including designs, available unit sizes, and pricing strategies, as part of its mission to enrich the real estate market with exceptional developments in prime locations.