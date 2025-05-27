Livingyards, a leading real estate developer in the Egyptian market, has announced a strategic partnership with Decipher Egypt, an expert in commercial space management and operations, to launch its flagship project, NOIR, in New Cairo. The project is set to become one of the most prominent commercial and administrative developments in the area.

Under this partnership, Decipher Egypt will provide analytical consulting, strategic planning, and leasing recommendations for NOIR’s commercial and administrative units. The company will also offer expert design solutions to ensure optimal space utilization and elevate the project’s commercial appeal to global standards.

As part of the collaboration, Decipher Egypt will implement an effective strategy to attract top-tier investors and leading retail brands, maximizing investment returns and enhancing the sales and market value of the project’s units.

With over 20 years of experience in commercial asset management and a solid record of accomplishment with major real estate developers across Egypt from Cairo and the North Coast to the Delta, Decipher Egypt, founded by Mr. Faisal Abdel Akher, offers a full suite of services including strategic leasing planning, and commercial asset design and management. This makes them an ideal partner to support the success and profitability of the NOIR project.

NOIR is Livingyards’ latest and most significant commercial and administrative development since its launch in 2018, with investments exceeding EGP 2 billion and projected revenues of over EGP 3 billion. The project is one of six distinctive developments currently in progress, and aims to redefine the concept of mixed-use communities in East Cairo by combining modern design, operational efficiency, and long-term investment revenue.

Strategically located in the heart of Fifth Settlement at One-Ninety North, NOIR offers easy access from key roads and landmarks, including Cairo Festival City, Downtown Mall, and is just minutes away from both the Ring Road and the New Administrative Capital. Surrounded by prestigious universities such as AUC, CIC, GUC, and FUE, its location solidifies its status as the "heartbeat" of North 90th Street.

Spanning a land area of approximately 3,137 square meters, NOIR features over 15,000 square meters of leasable space, comprising a ground floor dedicated to retail units and four upper floors for administrative offices.

The project will host an exclusive selection of high-end retail outlets, gourmet restaurants and cafés, bank branches, pharmacies, and car showrooms, all surrounding a central plaza that offers full-view exposure for both shops and offices.

The administrative units at NOIR will be delivered fully finished to latest global standards, with sizes ranging from 40 to 2000 square meters across four floors. Select units feature open terraces with direct views of the central plaza, providing ideal working environments for global brands and companies seeking high-performance office spaces.

Adding to its appeal, NOIR includes a two-level underground parking facility accommodating up to 150 cars, an intelligent building management system, and an eco-friendly central cooling system designed to reduce energy consumption and operating costs. The project is also supported by a robust digital infrastructure provided by a leading global telecom provider, featuring Triple Play services and advanced building management software for smooth and sustainable operations.

Construction at NOIR is progressing rapidly, with 80% of the structure completed, including all concrete work for the first four floors. Finishing works are currently underway, and unit handover is scheduled within’ 18 months, by the end of 2026. Flexible payment plans are available, along with exclusive cash discounts.

NOIR offers a unique identity, with its name inspired by refined French aesthetics and architectural elegance. The project was designed in collaboration with multidisciplinary design firms including YBA and SSE, delivering a seamless blend of strategic location, thoughtful architecture, and premium finishing. It is envisioned as a premier destination for companies and brands seeking to strengthen their presence and competitiveness in the long term.

This partnership with Decipher Egypt aligns with Livingyards' ongoing mission to cement its position as one of Egypt’s top real estate developers by delivering innovative residential and commercial projects that balance luxury with value. The company’s total investment reached over EGP 32 billion and holds a huge land portfolio.

In its commitment to flexible and high-return solutions for clients, Livingyards has also introduced a new sales and leasing approach tailored to meet the evolving needs of investors and entrepreneurs looking for sustainable and profitable opportunities.

Eng. Ayman Marzouk, Chairman of Livingyards, stated:

"The NOIR project reflects our strategy to develop innovative commercial destinations that merge modern design with operational integration. At Livingyards, we’re creating commercial communities defined by identity and experience, and NOIR is the milestone of this vision, brought to life through our strategic partnership with Decipher Egypt."

Mr. Mohab El-Tabie, CEO of Livingyards, added:

"NOIR marks the beginning of a new chapter in our commercial developments. We aim to set a new benchmark for mixed-use projects in New Cairo especially through our collaboration with seasoned partners like Decipher Egypt. This is the first of many planned collaborations that will enhance the value of our commercial communities."

Mr. Faisal Abdel Akher, Founder and CEO of Decipher Egypt, commented:

"We are proud to partner with Livingyards on the NOIR project. We are committed to supporting their vision of delivering commercial spaces that offer a distinctive identity and a complete experience. Through the attraction of premium brands and innovative office designs, we aim to create exceptional visitor experiences and elevate NOIR into a top-tier commercial destination in East Cairo."

This strategic collaboration between Livingyards and Decipher Egypt represents a shared commitment to delivering tangible value to NOIR’s clients offering a comprehensive commercial experience that blends expert space management with carefully selected retail brands to meet the needs of today’s refined consumers and entrepreneurs as well as enhancing the project’s position as a leading marketing and business destination.