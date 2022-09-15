LivingPackets France is very pleased to participate in the global AI summit with the objectives of being a Strategic Partner of the region with Saudi Excellence co holding.

Intelligence at the heart of packaging secures logistics, facilitates circulation, simplifies transactions and insurance and redraws the outlines of the modern digital economy. Smart Packaging promotes the act of reuse and represents an essential environmental impact with 85% reduction in carbon emissions.

LivingPackets technology prevents problems before they happen. It's protective, preventive and customizable, Saudi Excellence co holding deploys to enter with relevant advanced-Tech logistics & shipping entities in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

