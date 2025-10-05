As part of its ongoing strategy to expand and deliver innovative residential solutions, Living Yards Developments, a leading real estate developer in the Egyptian market, has announced a strategic partnership with Lemon Spaces, a company specialized in managing branded residential units with a hospitality-driven model.

This collaboration between Living Yards and Lemon Spaces introduces the Maison S brand at the heart of the Solayproject in the Golden Square area of New Cairo. The partnership combines Living Yards’ extensive expertise in large-scale urban planning with Lemon Spaces’ experience in managing branded serviced residences.

This alliance reinforces Living Yards’ position as a developer that embraces the “Practical Luxury” philosophy—balancing functional elegance with tangible everyday value for investors and homeowners. The partnership aims to redefine modern living by offering a residential experience enriched with comprehensive hospitality services that ensure comfort, luxury, and long-term investment value.

The Lemon Spaces team will manage the project with world-class operational and service standards, setting detailed guidelines for interior finishing that reflect premium hospitality and service quality. They will also implement precise strategies for unit allocation to meet market demand and maximize investment performance. The project offers an attractive investment return of up to 17%, with flexible options for personal use, leasing, or resale.

At the heart of Solay, Maison S introduces a new chapter in Living Yards’ journey, offering fully finished and furnished serviced apartments ranging from 50 to 90 sqm, including studios and one- or two-bedroom apartments. The development provides residents with a comprehensive living experience supported by daily hotel-style services such as housekeeping, maintenance, reception, and assistance — complemented by an array of premium facilities including valet parking, concierge, lobby, refreshment bar, executive lounge, business center, and spa.

Under the slogan “A Five-Star Living, Everyday”, Maison S delivers an exceptional lifestyle experience at the project’s highest point, featuring a private infinity pool with panoramic views of lush greenery and villas, an outdoor gym, health club, bar, quiet reading zone, and a social lounge — all designed to provide residents with a blend of luxury, serenity, and community.

Spanning 32 feddans, Solay is located in New Cairo’s Golden Square, just minutes away from the American University, the Ring Road, the Suez Road, and the New Administrative Capital. The development features villas, twin houses, and townhouses surrounded by lush landscapes and water features covering 80% of the total area. Solay offers a fully integrated lifestyle that combines tranquility with connectivity, including a social club, jogging and cycling tracks, gym, wellness center, children’s areas, and pet zone, ensuring a perfect balance between comfort and sophistication.

Mr. Mohab El Tabae, CEO of Living Yards Developments, stated:

“Since our inception, we have adopted a philosophy centered on delivering real, sustainable value to our clients’ daily lives. Our partnership with Lemon Spaces translates this philosophy into a unique living experience based on premium hospitality services that introduce a new dimension to contemporary living in Egypt.”

He added:

“Maison S at Solay represents a milestone in our portfolio. We’re not just offering residential units — we’re creating a fully integrated experience that combines living, investment, hospitality, and smart services. We believe this project will redefine the concept of Branded Residences in Egypt and add significant value for investors and clients seeking quality living and sustainable returns.”

From his side, Mr. Mohamed Ezz, Founder and CEO of Lemon Spaces, said:

“We’re proud to partner with Living Yards in launching Maison S, a project that embodies our vision of transforming housing into a holistic hospitality experience guided by our core philosophy, ‘Ikram Al-Daif’ (Honoring the Guest). Through our expertise in operating serviced and long-stay units, we are committed to delivering a world-class living experience that aligns with local identity and meets the evolving needs of the Egyptian market.”

Living Yards Developments stands among Egypt’s leading developers, with a diversified portfolio that includes The Loft, The Loft Plaza, and The Loft Downtown in the New Administrative Capital, along with Noir and Solay in New Cairo — representing total investments exceeding EGP 21 billion and revenues surpassing EGP 40 billion.

Founded in 2018, Lemon Spaces specializes in managing branded residential units and hospitality services under the philosophy of “Honoring the Guest.” The company currently manages over 250 residential units across Egypt and was featured in Forbes Middle East’s “Most Promising Startups” list in 2023.

Through this strategic collaboration, Living Yards Developments reaffirms its commitment to leadership in the Egyptian real estate sector — introducing projects that reflect evolving customer aspirations, support market growth, and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional hub for real estate development.