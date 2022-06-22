Dubai: The launch of Live Well with Nakheel, a new initiative created for Nakheel communities by Health and Wellness Cultivator Irina Sharma, was held at Isola, Jumeirah Islands on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. Headlining the event was guest speaker Dr. Harald Stossier, Founder of Modern Mayr Medicine from Austria. The interactive talk marked International Men’s Health Month and was designed to heighten awareness of the multiple lifestyle modalities that can improve and enhance male wellbeing.

The inaugural event forms part of a series of educational health and wellness events set to take place every month in Nakheel’s communities. Live Well with Nakheel events will feature a range of wellbeing talks with local, regional, and global healthcare and wellness experts.

Irina Sharma and Dr. Stossier shared knowledge, and expertise on the profound impact that nutrition, movement, sleep and stress reduction can have on young boys’ and men’s health, along with some integrative, practical and preventative practices. The guests also had the chance to ask questions and enjoy nourishing Italian hors d'oeuvres, curated by Isola restaurant.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Nakheel said, “Live Well with Nakheel aims to bring communities together and give them access to evidence-based information, to support healthier wellbeing. The Live Well with Nakheel series is just one of many initiatives to enhance the quality of life of our community residents and the people of Dubai.”

According to Irina Sharma, Live Well Health & Wellness Cultivator, “The feedback to the first Live Well with Nakheel event has been overwhelming. We’re happy to be able to empower the communities with knowledge about healthy living practices thanks to the insightful talk from Dr. Stossier, who was equally delighted to be sharing his expertise with the guests.”

To raise further awareness, guests supported the Men’s Health Month initiative by wearing something blue and ribbons made by Al Noor Training Centre for people with disabilities. A surprise competition made the experience even more exhilarating as some guests were lucky enough to win luxurious gift hampers from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

The next wellness event is scheduled for 26th July, where Irina Sharma and Functional Medicine Practitioner, Dr Nas al Jafari, will focus on the importance of gut health. More information on the next event will be shared shortly on https://livewell.nakheelcommunities.com or @nakheelcommunities on Instagram, @nakheelcommunities on Facebook.

