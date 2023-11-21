Muscat: Liva Insurance, one of the leading insurers in the Sultanate of Oman, was recently honored with ‘The Insurer of the Year’ at the International Business Magazine (IntlBM) Annual Award, held in Dubai.



This prestigious accolade recognizes the company’s commitment to delivering innovative digital insurance solutions, contributing to achieving new heights in the insurance industry in Oman.



The UAE-based International Business Magazine Award event aims to bring together investors, corporate leaders, and decision-makers across the world. The magazine annually honors institutions and corporates as testaments for their exceptional performance and innovative services throughout the year.



Placing its customer as an important drive for the company's success, Liva Insurance has been always at the forefront of implementing the concept t of innovation and digitalization while offering insurance services and products. These creative services include; an improved claims registration service via WhatsApp to facilitate the process of registering claims for customers and online insurance policy, in addition to implementing a rewards program for valuable customers. Positioning itself as a leading insurer and contributing to the development of the insurance sector in Oman, Liva is working on establishing self-service kiosks where customers can easily conduct their insurance transactions without the need to visit branches. Furthermore, Liva Insurance continues making improvements to its e-services on the company’s website www.livainsurance.om , which significantly increases the number of requests submitted to conduct transactions online.



Commenting on this momentous, Bader Al Marzouqi, Head of Distribution Personal Lines – Liva Insurance, said "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award that is a testament to our outstanding efforts and unwavering dedication in harnessing innovative and digital insurance solutions for customers. Digitization and technology are fields of great importance to Liva Insurance and we remain committed to adopting new and innovative products and services to efficiently cater to the needs and aspirations of our valued customers in this ever-changing world.”



Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years and highly complementary capabilities. Moving forward, the company aspires to be at the forefront of providing innovative insurance services and products that enhance the lives of its customers.



About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).



Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.



Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.



Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

