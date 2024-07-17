Stanchion founded in Cape Town 23 years ago has developed into a global business with offices on five continents. Stanchion sought a new brand identity and logo to reflect not just their shift in focus to be a product-led company that is pioneering payment fabric technology but to build on their trusted role in powering payments change, bridging the gap between traditional finance infrastructure and modern fintech for clients but also to reflect the dynamic change in the payment’s world in recent years.

As an innovation-led digital and experience agency with an extensive financial services portfolio, Liquid Thought was more than up to the task. Our role was to craft the new website, taking care to reposition Stanchion’s new brand message so that it clearly spoke to the business changing their focus to be a PayTech product-led company, whilst also creating a video for their brand launch that reflects the new positioning. Stanchion have further entrusted Liquid Thought under SLA to host and manage the website support on an ongoing basis.

Modern, Innovative, Leading-Edge

The bold new logo in blue, orange and white encapsulates the rapid evolution in the payment world, including payment methods and how customers interact with their cards and wallets. “While our previous branding paid tribute to chip-based payment cards, our new logo reflects our modern PayTech role as an enabler of digital innovation and customer experiences, adding value to financial institutions that operate within the confines of legacy systems,” says Stanchion CEO, Steven Kirrage. “Our leading-edge products extend the life of existing investments such as Card Issuing platforms, Card Management Systems (CMS) and Processing/ Switching platforms. Our solutions, used across five continents, open access to traditional core systems and simplify diverse technology sets, accelerating innovation and optimising payment systems for better resilience, through our payment fabric technology that unlocks new value propositions, system modernisation capabilities and operational controls,” says Kirrage.

Wisdom, energy, and precision

Stanchion prides itself on delivering excellent service to its clients, underscored by decades of skill, experience and knowledge in the PayTech space as it has grown and evolved, guiding customers through digital transformation. A deep blue – to represent Stanchion’s rich depth of expertise, wisdom, and stability – has been added to the company’s traditional vibrant orange and white, which depict the energy, optimism, precision, and clarity long associated with the brand.

“The Stanchion team believes this modern look better reflects today’s world and our place in it. The subtle placement of nodes within the logo links to our commitment to delivering agile innovation to our clients and underscoring the ongoing and efficient management of our products and services” says Kirrage.

Future Collaboration

Based on the successful engagement to date, both companies have made a commitment towards fostering a collaborative partnership going forward. This includes working together on future opportunities and delivering compelling fintech experiences together, from Mobile Apps and Minimum Viable Products (MVP) for Stanchion Clients.

This builds on success Stanchion are experiencing with their product also being used to help banks with fintech enablement to manage the API ecosystems associated with rapid onboarding, decommissioning of APIs plus the deeper integration and API management of the fintech solutions to the core bank payment systems.

About Liquid Thought

Liquid Thought, also founded in Cape Town 23 years ago, is an innovation-led digital and experience agency that partners with its Clients to enable them to realise their digital ambitions. As one of the pioneers in the local industry, they have been delivering human-centred solutions that enable businesses to grow and compete more effectively in the digital economy since inception.

With a commitment to delivering tailor-made solutions, Liquid Thought stands out as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. The company's expertise spans a wide array of industries, offering comprehensive services that include software engineering, experience design, and go-to-market services. What sets Liquid Thought apart is its dedication to understanding the unique creative and business objectives of each client and crafting bespoke digital solutions to deliver on their digital ambitions.

About Stanchion

Stanchion is a global PayTech solution provider with a leadership position in creating payment fabric technology, and powering payment change. Our technology offers payment integration capabilities, enabling the modernisation, transformation, accelerated innovation and efficient management of payment systems. Over the past two decades, since its establishment in South Africa in 2001, Stanchion has expanded its offerings and solutions across the globe with offices in South Africa, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

The growth of Stanchion’s global footprint is a testament to the value of its offering, its specialist team and Stanchion’s ability to constantly innovate and adapt to the changes within the dynamic payments landscape and the needs of the industries it serves. The company’s presence across five continents gives clients an international overview of the payment environment and customer needs and allows the company to forecast trends, spotlight innovative developments, provide unique solutions that perfectly match clients’ needs and offer ongoing expert support.