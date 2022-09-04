Dubai, UAE: The shopping mall and management division Lulu Group International, Line Investments & Property announces a host of strategically curated new brands coming on board Silicon Central, a new two-level retail and leisure destination at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Brands that appeal to discerning shoppers include Defacto, OVS, Forever 21, Calliope, Flo, Terranova, Bella Maison, Splash, Penti, Max, Cotton On, Babyshop and catering to fitness enthusiasts is the well-equipped state of the art UFC Gym.

Ensuring a healthy mix of services, pharmacies, cafes, exchange houses and lifestyle brands, the leasing team revealed confirmed tenants that include major groups like of Alshaya Group, Landmark Group, Sharaf Retail, Step In and Brands For Less.

The F&B outlets confirmed are Starbucks, Illy Café, Papparoti, Famous Dave, Yuchi, Bloomsbury, Friends Avenue Café, McDonalds, Jollibee, Raju Omelet, Pizza Sabbioni, Asli Beirut, Gazebo, Kamat, Bosporus, Clove Tree, Bhukkad Cafe, Il Forno, Wingstop, Haagen Daz,

Service and lifestyle brands confirmed are Smokers Centre, Lulu Exchange, Al Ansari Exchange, Life Pharmacy, Du Telecom, Medicina, Al Futtaim Fast Fit, DOCIB, Tips & Toes, Companion Salon, Portofino beauty Clinic, Cutting Edge, Supertrim, Orange Hub and UFC Gym.

Mr. Salim MA, Director Lulu Group said, “We particularly took time to confirm tenants to ensure we had the right mix of brands and service providers required for the community that would make the mall successful. We have had great feedback on having the largest Lulu Hypermarket at Silicon Central within a mall that is populated by plants, water, and natural light, recreating an oasis in the city. We are also an environment friendly project, using state-of-the-art technologies for waste management, energy savings and offer electrical charging stations in the car-parking area."

With a total of 81,500 sqm GLA and 3,500 car park spaces, Silicon Central will offer a broad mix of brands tailored to ensure shoppers' complete satisfaction. Adding to the unique shopping experience, a diverse range of dining options will comprise of 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units, making it the perfect place to catch up with friends and families in an enjoyable atmosphere or to enjoy a quick snack on the run.

A wide range of entertainment options are also on offer, including a 7,800m2 department store, a 12-screen cinema, a 6,800m2 Family Entertainment Centre, incorporating a 2,000m2 New Generation Entertainment Centre for both kids and grownups to stay active, plus a 2,500m2 gym to keep the community in shape. It’s all about convenience and accessibility.

Silicon Central is considered a new landmark in Dubai, strategically positioned 12 km from the city-centre and 15 km from Dubai Airport in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the first eco sustainable district in Dubai focused on low carbon footprint, AI, and technology. Silicon Central is strategically located near the Dubai Al Ain Road where more than 350.000 cars pass by every day and the mall aims to offer a host of new retail to the nearby community of 400.000 people as well as students attending the universities in Academic City.