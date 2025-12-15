Cairo — In a pioneering move to redefine how families manage education payments, Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has announced the launch of SWING — an innovative financial solution that helps families recover previously paid tuition fees with flexible repayment options.

Designed with customer convenience at its core, SWING enables parents and students to recover their postpaid tuition fees and repay them through flexible installment plans tailored to their needs. The new feature reinforces Lime’s ongoing commitment to making financial experiences easier, faster, and more accessible — bridging real-life needs with digital solutions that empower families throughout their 17+ year education journey.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance, said: “While we remain deeply committed to empowering students, we equally recognize the financial responsibilities parents carry in securing their children’s education. With the launch of SWING, we’re not just introducing a new product — we’re redefining how families experience financial flexibility. SWING marks a key step in Lime’s future-focused journey to reshape financial access through innovation, giving our customers greater control, convenience, and confidence in managing their finances.”

The launch of SWING further reinforces Lime’s position as a technology-driven platform that consistently enhances customer centricity and designs seamless digital financial solutions, reaffirming its commitment to empowering families through flexible and accessible education.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors.

The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA.

Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.