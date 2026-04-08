Cairo – Reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting families and empowering the next generation, Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, has signed a strategic partnership with WellSpring Egypt, a leading organization specializing in experiential learning and youth development.

The partnership aims to support programs that develop children’s skills and leadership through interactive activities and integrated learning experiences, reinforcing Lime’s role as a true partner in families’ life journeys—going beyond education financing to enable meaningful learning experiences and create long-term impact.

With studies showing that children under 15 years old make up more than 30% of Egypt’s population, this initiative highlights the importance of supporting WellSpring Egypt’s programs, which include camps and community activities that rely on hands-on learning to help children discover their talents and realize their potential in a safe and stimulating environment. The partnership further underscores Lime’s role as an enabling financial solution that goes beyond accompanying families in their academic education journey to investing in personal growth, character development, and leadership skills for children.

On the partnership, Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance, said: "Our partnership with WellSpring Egypt reflects our vision that Lime is more than just a financing solution platform—it also helps build children’s character and develop their leadership skills. At Lime, we believe in investing in human development from an early age, and through our financial solutions, we aim to provide opportunities that help the next generation grow, adapt, innovate, and reach their full potential."

Maged Fawzy, Founder and CEO of WellSpring Egypt, added: "We are proud to build partnerships that empower the next generation to create a positive impact within the Egyptian community. Through Lime’s innovative financing solutions supporting our programs, we continue our mission of delivering experiential learning in an interactive and enjoyable environment. This support allows more children to develop from the inside out, gaining life and leadership skills that prepare them to make a real difference in their communities."

Through this collaboration, Lime and WellSpring Egypt aim to create a supportive environment that enables children to learn, grow, and acquire future-ready skills—preparing a generation that is more aware, confident, and capable of leadership and positive societal impact.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors.

The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA.

Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.

About Wellspring Egypt:

WellSpring is Egypt's leading organization specialized in experiential learning and value-based development for children, youth, families, and organizations. Since 2010, WellSpring has empowered thousands of participants through customized programs designed to build values, character, and life skills.

WellSpring operates across four core verticals: Camps (day camps and overnight camps) , Abroad Programs, Sports, and Community Development serving a growing ecosystem of schools, families, corporates, and community partners.

At the heart of WellSpring's mission is the family. Through dedicated family camps, bonding retreats, and shared experiences, WellSpring strengthens relationships and helps families grow together—making it a trusted partner for the entire household.

Backed by over 15 years of experience, WellSpring remains committed to delivering meaningful growth, lasting impact, and transformative experiences across Egypt.