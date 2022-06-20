Dubai-UAE: Likee, one of the most popular short-video platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has become a central social network for people that love to see the world. Travel enthusiasts have showcased the best the Middle East has to offer on Likee, sharing scenes of beautiful mountain ranges, beachfronts, skylines, and sand dunes. The app makes it easy to edit and craft short videos that present the location in the most realistic way. If you are passionate about discovering new unexplored places, Likee is full of great examples.

“Users are practicing real creative videography here,” said Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations, “Its more than just displaying a location, people are using our platform to communicate the feelings and experience of being somewhere completely different. Creators are making use of Likee’s tools to connect with like-minded friends across the world, triggering curiosity in new ways of life and the desire to explore and grow as a person.”

The MENA region is filled with diverse landscapes that amaze visitors looking to change up their everyday routines. Whether it is the rocky mountains of Oman, the futuristic skyscrapers of the UAE, or the beaches of Bahrain, Likers have captured these destinations giving viewers a taste of what it’s like to be there. These locations inspire a fresh perspective and renew your energy, as people benefit from spending quality time outdoors with their friends and family.

s summer approaches and travel gets easier again, people are starting to make their travel plans and feel the stir of excitement about their upcoming trip. Likee users have developed various hashtags for people to use for exploring areas in the Middle East before they settle on a certain travel itinerary. These hashtags include #Dubai, #Oman, #Bahrain where Likers can get all the inspiration they need.

Inora Nishimura and Rostom showed off the gorgeous skylines of Dubai, a forward-thinking city that is constantly innovating to improve the lives of it’s citizens. Examples of some incredible developments here include ‘Ain Dubai’ the largest Ferris wheel in the world, Palm Jumeirah man-made islands in the shape of a palm tree, the museum of the future, and a long list of 5-star hotels for one of the best hospitality experiences in the world.

Shak Forid and Aryan Parvez made videos of the breath-taking mountain ranges of Oman, a country with deep heritage and Arab culture. In and around the capital of Muscat, people can find beautiful traditional mosques, desert land with wildlife, and calming mountainous areas.

Mr.Akram Vicky showcased a beach resort in Bahrain perfect for a relaxing family vacation. Bahrain is a great destination to unwind, shop, and spend quality time with loved ones.

The Middle East is a travel region full of unexplored potential that travellers should put on their radar. Likee gives people the tools to show the world what their home city has to offer and open opportunities for individuals across borders to connect and get to know each other’s cultures. The power of short video is in its ability to communicate big messages in a short time frame, aiding in attracting attention from thousands of users.

-Ends-

About Likee

Likee is the world's leading global short video creation platform with video capture and editing tools equipped with sophisticated special effects. With around 150 million unique monthly users worldwide, our goal is to enable people to create unforgettable moments that help them to exploit their creativity in front of a global community, while generating real and meaningful connections. With a reach of 200 million monthly users worldwide, the app was ranked first in the "Top 10 Breakout Apps" series according to the App Annie's report in 2019, as well as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in January 2020. Likee was released in 2017 by BIGO Technology Pte.Ltd, one of the fastest growing internet companies in the world, focusing on the development of different Artificial Intelligence applications such as Bigo Live and imo.