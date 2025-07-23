Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has notified that essential for tourism and hotel companies to list their license in a prominent place within the establishment, as well as on their websites and social media accounts.

The decision is based on the Tourism Law issued by Royal Decree 69/2023 and the Executive Regulations issued by Ministerial Resolution No. (39/2016), and concerning the Ministry's Circular No. 2023/32/6421 100 dated January 8, 2025.

The firms should display the tourism license in a prominent place within the establishment, publishing the license data on the establishment's official websites and listing the license on the establishment's social media accounts.

MHT called on all concerned establishments to comply quickly, noting that the Ministry will begin, one week from the date of this circular, issuing violations and taking legal action against non-compliant establishments, under the provisions of the laws and regulations.

