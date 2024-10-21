Dubai-UAE: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is all set to brighten up the festive season with its grand Diwali promotion, giving shoppers an incredible chance to win AED 100,000 in gold. In celebration of the festival of lights, shoppers at participating malls across Dubai can take part in this amazing promotion and a plethora of discounts and offers.

From October 21 to November 7, 2024, shoppers will have the chance to win one of 20 Gold coins worth AED5000 each. To enter, customers simply need to spend AED200 at any of the participating malls and scan the QR code available in-store. Each QR code scanned enters the shopper into the lucky draw, which will be held on November 8, 2024.

To sweeten the celebrations further, on Dhanteras, October 29, 10 lucky shoppers spending AED 400 or more will win a luxurious LES BONBONS chocolate box—the first luxury chocolate cloud kitchen in Dubai.

Baiju Kurieash, Managing Director at BUZ Management and Marketing LLC said: “Diwali is a time for joy, celebration, and spreading light, and what better way to celebrate it than with a chance to win big. We’re excited to offer our shoppers this incredible opportunity to make their Diwali even more memorable by giving them a chance to win AED100,000 in gold. We invite everyone to join us in the celebrations and experience the vibrant atmosphere in our malls this festive season.”

This captivating campaign elevates Diwali celebrations with a golden touch, allowing shoppers to explore world-class brands while seizing the chance to win grand prizes.

Participating malls across Dubai are gearing up to welcome shoppers, offering a festive atmosphere and ensuring a seamless, enjoyable experience for everyone. These malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Lulu Silicon Central, Reef Mall, Al Seef Dubai, Town Mall, Central Mall, Al Qouz Mall.

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.