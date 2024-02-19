Dubai, UAE - Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic is proud to announce the launch of the region's first comprehensive Forever Chemicals Detoxification Program using Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBOO), in addition to expert endocrinology and regenerative medicine consultations, in accordance with the latest professional guidelines on proactive screening and testing. The recent guidelines emphasize the importance of blood testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals" or “Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals”. The widespread exposure to PFAS and its potential impact on various health conditions, including health span, underscores the need for proactive conversations between individuals and their healthcare providers.

PFAS are prevalent in numerous consumer products, including clothing, furniture, food packaging, and more, posing potential health risks such as higher cholesterol, lower birth weight, cancer and endocrine conditions. The clinic's innovative Forever Chemical Detoxification Program using EBOO aims to address PFAS exposure and its potential health effects, providing patients with a comprehensive approach to managing their well-being.

"Proactive screening for PFAS and harnessing the potential of EBOO therapy is a vital step towards safeguarding our communities and environment. The goal of our screening and treatment program is to empower human performance and healthspan, for a healthier future”, said Dr. Sammy Masri, sports and regenerative medicine expert and CEO of Lifespan.

The program includes expert consultation in internal medicine, endocrinology and regenerative medicine to evaluate exposure history and provide education, pre and post therapy measurements of hormones and environmental toxins, EBOO therapies, and personalized care and guidance. EBOO uses a filter to clean blood from the debris of destroyed germs, heavy metals, fungus, and environmental toxins, and to ozonate the blood in stages. The entire process only takes about 45 minutes. The course takes 3 procedures, 1 week apart, which normally repeats twice a year. The goal is to enhance human performance and healthspan through the integration of advanced diagnostics and therapies.

“PFAS are everywhere; they are very common and build up in the body over time leading to many health issues including hormonal dysregulation. It is worth figuring out their levels with our advanced technologies to help individuals make an informed decision about their health and wellbeing”, said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD DABIM FRCPC, endocrinologist and geneticist at University of British Columbia, and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc.

About Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic LLC

Lifespan Sports Medicine Center Clinic is located in Dubai, UAE and offers a state-of-the-art facility for sports medicine, wellness, and regenerative medicine. Lifespan is the premier destination for Sports Medicine and Wellness solutions in the region, with the mission to empower our clients to live their best lives by providing them with the highest quality care, guidance, and support in their quest to achieve their wellness and fitness goals.

