Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Liferay, well-known globally for its flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and trusted by over 1200 customers, returns to LEAP 2025, marking the company’s fourth year of participation at the tech show. Echoing the show’s theme ‘Into New Worlds,’ Liferay will spotlight its cloud powered, out-of-the-box AI features that addresses diverse stakeholder needs and unique business aspirations. Liferay DXP empowers organizations to accelerate digital experiences, advancing Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of innovation and modernization with its low code capabilities and leveraging the power of open source.

This year, Liferay’s showcase at LEAP is headlined by CEO & Founder Brian Chan, with his inaugural visit to the Middle East at this tech event. As a leading technology event, LEAP provides an ideal stage for Liferay to highlight the company’s strategic commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, aligning with the kingdom’s vision for accelerated innovation.

Brian Chan, CEO & Founder – Liferay stated, “Saudi Arabia continues to attract global attention for its commitment to emerging and cutting-edge technologies, AI and high paced digital transformation. With the nation’s emphasis on low-code and open-source technologies to foster innovation, LEAP provides a valuable setting for Liferay to demonstrate its commitment to digital progress. The event unites notable global tech stalwarts, business leaders, innovators and like-minded peers to collaborate and contribute to the country’s sustainable growth. I look forward to engaging discussions and insights at this dynamic event.”

"Brian’s visit to LEAP 2025 underscores Liferay’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and the broader region,” said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager – MEA and France, Liferay. “Saudi Arabia’s bold initiatives and significant investments have positioned the kingdom as a driving force in global digital innovation. We are committed to forge lasting partnerships and deliver solutions that align with the nation’s vision of transformative growth, with future-ready digital experiences in a rapidly evolving market”.s

In recent years, the surge in e-commerce, government-led digital initiatives, and rapid technological advancements has propelled the adoption of cloud computing as essential to the country’s digital infrastructure. With its increased flexibility, enhanced security, and cost-effectiveness, businesses in Saudi Arabia are adopting cloud-based platforms over traditional on-prem solutions.

Amidst this transformational era in the Kingdom, Liferay DXP hosted on Google Cloud and also available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, has emerged as the preferred deployment choice. Liferay SaaS helps businesses across B2B, B2C, G2G and G2C models to build and deploy engaging digital experiences with reduced IT overhead and predictable costs, enabling them to focus on innovation and customer interactions.

In the Middle East, Liferay has built a strong network of exceptional partners who combine resources and knowledge to operate as a unified force in driving outstanding digital transformation results for our joint customers. At LEAP 2025, Liferay welcomes regional partners - Link Development, Webtown, DigiNation, Netways, Palmira Software House & ITWorx to showcase comprehensive digital experiences capabilities and explore new opportunities at - Booth H4-D30.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

