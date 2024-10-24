Dubai, UAE – LIFE Pharmacy, the largest retail chain of pharmacies in the Middle East, has launched the UAE's first-ever discount pharmacy, Pharmacy for LESS, at Dubai Outlet Mall. The new pharmacy concept offers year-round discounts on all its products and aims to make healthcare products more affordable and accessible to all residents. The group also plans to float a chain of 25 discounted pharmacy stores across the UAE in the next two years.

Speaking at the launch of the 8,000 sqft store at the mall, Mr. Abdul Nazzar, Chairman and Managing Director of Life Healthcare Group, expressed, "Our vision is to make healthcare and wellness accessible to everyone in the UAE. With the launch of Pharmacy for LESS, we are addressing a key challenge—affordability. We are offering 25 to 35 per cent cumulative discount throughout the year to customers on over 30,000 products from over 500 leading brands. This will ensure that individuals and families can access essential health and wellness products without financial burden."

“We want to ensure that LIFE Pharmacy is accessible to every resident and visitor in the UAE, no matter where they are. With our expanding network, we are committed to having one of our outlets within 30 minutes of any location across the country. This level of accessibility underscores our dedication to convenience and providing timely, reliable healthcare solutions, which are integral to enhancing the overall customer experience and meeting the growing demands of the population,” he added.

Mr. Jobilal M Vavachan, CEO of Life Healthcare Group, highlighted the broader impact of the new concept: “The launch of Pharmacy for LESS comes at a crucial time when affordable healthcare options are increasingly in demand. It ensures that access to essential health and wellness products is not limited by financial constraints. Additionally, the store's membership program is set to benefit 3,000 to 4,000 small pharmacies across the UAE, allowing them to improve their supply chains and business operations by purchasing products at cost price.”

“As the expatriate population in the UAE continues to grow, we are strategically expanding our operations to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services. Pharmacy for LESS reflects our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality health and wellness solutions tailored to the needs of a diverse and dynamic population,” he further said.

Pharmacy for LESS is designed as a one-stop destination, offering a wide range of health and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, supplements, skincare, beauty, sports nutrition, and mother and baby care. Located in Dubai Outlet Mall, the store is strategically placed to offer high-quality products at competitive prices, making healthcare more accessible without compromising on the shopping experience. The pharmacy will provide wellness management products at everyday low prices, while illness management products will adhere to the pricing regulations set by UAE health authorities.

As a leader in healthcare retail, LIFE Pharmacy continues to set the standard for customer care and innovation. With over 490 pharmacies, health and wellness stores, and hypermarkets across the Middle East, LIFE Pharmacy offers a vast selection of products in categories ranging from medicines and cosmetics to healthcare equipment and lifestyle products. Known for its customer-centric approach, LIFE Pharmacy provides an exceptional shopping experience in line with global best practices and remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

About LIFE Health:

In the vast deserts of UAE an extraordinary journey of care began. This is the story of LIFE PHARMACY.A tale spanning 29+ years of passion and relentless pursuit to bring health & wellness to the forefront of our communities. We pledge to be there to support, to enlighten and to empower with an aim to have one LIFE Pharmacy within 30 min walk from any location within UAE.

LIFE commenced its journey with one store and at present the organization has over 490+ retail outlets consisting of Pharmacies, Healthcare Hypermarkets, Health and Wellness stores catering to an average annual customer base of more than 20 million walk-ins.

As the largest pharmacy network in the UAE, LIFE is committed to deliver excellent growth in turnover and profitability by expanding its number of outlets and increasing presence to five times the current store count in the coming 4 years, increasing the current store count to 1000 by end of 2025 in MENA and India. The Company operates a network of pharmacies located in business districts and other strategic locations and employs over 4500 professionals.

LIFE Health Care Group introduced many innovative concepts in pharmaceutical distribution in the region. Notable among them include the first Healthcare Hypermarket in the GCC, the first Drive-Thru pharmacy in the Middle East, the first Shop-in-Shop concept in healthcare in the region and the first clinic in pharmacy concept in the region. Over the years LIFE has succeeded in adapting to changes in the profession of pharmacy retailing and in the field of retail management maintaining its position as an industry leader.

