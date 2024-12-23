The Summit is scheduled for May 2025.

Aims to position Libya as a leading investment destination.

Will showcase opportunities across sectors including energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Dubai: In a landmark step to elevate Libya’s global profile, the Libyan Ministry of Communication and Political Affairs, led by His Excellency Walid Ellafi, has signed an exclusive agreement with Forbes Middle East, represented in Libya by JRN Consultancy. This partnership paves the way for hosting Libya’s first-ever Forbes Middle East Investment Summit, set to take place in May 2025.

The Summit represents a pivotal opportunity to highlight Libya’s untapped economic potential, attract international investors, and foster global media attention. It aims to position Libya as an emerging hub for sustainable investment and economic growth, signaling its readiness for international business partnerships.

The collaboration aims to position Libya as a leading investment destination by showcasing opportunities for sustainable development, facilitating dialogue and partnerships between Libyan stakeholders and global investors, and enhancing Libya’s international image as a gateway for economic collaboration between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

"This partnership with Forbes Middle East is a landmark moment for Libya,” remarked HE Walid Ellafi, Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs. “It underscores our determination to attract international investment and solidify Libya’s position as an emerging economic hub.”

The Summit will bring together prominent global speakers, investors, industry experts, and decision-makers to engage in strategic conversations around Libya’s economic opportunities and long-term vision. "Forbes Middle East is dedicated to fostering growth and collaboration across the region,” added Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East. “Hosting this Summit in Libya is a significant step toward connecting the country with global investors and advancing its economic ambitions.”

"As the exclusive representative of Forbes Middle East in Libya, we are proud to lead this transformative initiative,” stated Ruwaida Abela Northen, CEO of JRN Consultancy. “The Summit will catalyze global partnerships and position Libya for a future of investment-driven progress.”

The Libya Economic Summit 2025 will serve as a transformative platform, showcasing Libya’s readiness to attract global investment. With a focus on sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, tourism, and agriculture, the Summit aims to drive economic recovery and promote sustainable development. It also seeks to empower Libyan youth and entrepreneurs, leveraging the country’s strategic position as an economic gateway between three continents.

Enriched by Forbes Middle East’s expertise, the event promises to foster meaningful dialogue, establish strategic alliances, and enhance Libya’s image on the global stage. This collaboration sets the foundation for long-term economic growth and prosperity, positioning Libya as a key player in the global investment landscape.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif – Raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com