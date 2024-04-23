Abu Dhabi, UAE: The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) is proud to announce its collaboration with The Financial Academy (TFA), the leading banking and finance training academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The financial education powerhouses are introducing three new public certifications in the banking and trade and transaction banking space. These certifications, awarded by LIBF, offer industry professionals in Saudi Arabia access to world-class education and training opportunities – expanding access to both knowledge building and career opportunities.

The collaboration aims to meet the increasing demand for skilled talent in the banking and trade finance sectors by offering guided learning from industry leading trainers. By launching these certifications, LIBF and TFA are providing professionals in Saudi with internationally recognised qualifications to excel in their careers and contribute to the Kingdom's economic growth and increase the competitiveness of the region’s financial industry on a global stage.

"We are delighted to partner with TFA to launch these essential certifications in Saudi Arabia," said Alex Fraser, CEO of LIBF. "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality British education excellence to professionals in the MENA region. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the effort to address the increasing need for skilled talent in the banking and finance sectors."

The certifications are internationally recognised and highly valued within the global financial industry as benchmarks of professionalism and competence. By offering these qualifications through public courses in Saudi Arabia, LIBF and TFA are empowering professionals with the opportunity to excel in their careers and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Kingdom's economy.

"Here at TFA, we are proud to collaborate with LIBF to bring these prestigious certifications to Saudi Arabia," commented Mana Bin Mohammed AlKhamsan, CEO of TFA. "As the leading banking and finance training academy in the Kingdom, we are committed to providing industry professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's dynamic financial landscape," he added.

"Through our collaboration with LIBF, a well-respected international organisation, we are making an important addition to our profile of partners, emphasising our determination to drive the financial industry development and elevate it to global heights. The new programmes are essential for those working in banking and trade finance areas; as they provide the participants with world-class empirical knowledge as well as innovative solutions to various challenges,” Alkhamsan explained.

The certifications are set to launch in June and will be open to industry professionals looking to upskill and advance their careers in banking and trade finance. The virtual programmes offer participants the opportunity to benefit from expert-led instruction and practical insights from industry leaders.

About LIBF

With its roots in the City of London, LIBF is a professional body with a 140-year heritage – providing tailored education to support those working within the banking and finance sector all around the world. LIBF has a strong international presence with offices in the United Arab Emirates, India and Singapore.

For more information on LIBF in MENA, please visit: mena.libf.ac.uk

About ADGM Academy

TFA is one of the initiatives of the Financial Sector Development Program of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. They support the development of Kingdom’s financial sector by providing innovative and effective solutions and technologies for the improvement of sector professionals, and practitioners.

For more information on TFA, please visit: fa.gov.sa