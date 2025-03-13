In a transparent, competitive tender to manage the health insurance scheme of the Order of Engineers and Architects- Beirut (OEAB) for the period extending from 1-3-2025 till 28-2-2026, Libano-Suisse Insurance, a pioneering insurance company in the Middle East, the Gulf and North Africa regions, and GlobeMed Lebanon, the leading healthcare benefits management company in Lebanon, won the management OEAB’S health insurance scheme. Under the agreement, which was signed on February 12th, 2025, both companies will manage the insurance scheme of approximately 125,000 beneficiaries including engineers, employees and their families. Libano-Suisse will provide health insurance services while GlobeMed Lebanon will offer third-party administration services.

The results were announced on January 24th, 2025, during a public, transparent session which saw prominent insurance and TPA companies in Lebanon. Libano-Suisse and GlobeMed Lebanon were selected based on their expertise and leadership in the field of health insurance sector as well as for offering competitive prices.

Commenting on this cooperation, Mr. Pierre Pharaon, the Managing Director of Libano-Suisse Insurance, said “We are proud to welcome the Order of Engineers & Architects-Beirut. Winning this tender is another testament to Libano-Suisse commitment to the values on which it was founded 65 years ago, in serving its clients in Lebanon and in the eight Arab countries where the company offers a wide range of insurance coverages which has attracted many syndicates, companies, groups and individuals. As the company has always accustomed its customers to professionalism and fulfillment of commitments, this will be reflected on our distinguished service to the OEAB, in addition to offering them special discounted prices. We extend our best wishes to the success of this cooperation."

GlobeMed Lebanon’s General Manager, Mr. Joe Abou Chacra, said: “We thank the Order of Engineers and Architects of Beirut for their trust and welcome them to the GlobeMed Lebanon family. We are confident that this cooperation will be crowned with success. GlobeMed will put at the Order’s disposal its expertise and know-how accumulated over the past three decades in Lebanon, and its innovative systems that will facilitate beneficiaries’ access to health services.”

Libano-Suisse is a pioneer in the insurance industry, operating since more than 65 years with presence in 8 countries in the Middle East, Gulf and North Africa. The company provides protection to generations of individuals, families and businesses through a comprehensive range of products and services covering all branches of insurance. It is also renowned for its transparency, solid reputation, wise management and continuous development of exceptional insurance programs, relying on a team of dedicated talents and experts and on the latest technologies.

With more than 34 years of experience, GlobeMed Lebanon is a franchisee of GlobeMed Group, the leading healthcare benefits management group in the Middle East and North Africa. The Group has expanded its presence to 11 countries in the region. Today, GlobeMed operations are servicing more than 220 clients in the public and private sectors, with a portfolio of over 26 million insured members, processing nearly USD 3 billion of claims annually from the largest healthcare network in the region with over 24,000 directly contracted providers and more than 120,000 providers worldwide through cooperation with international partners.

GlobeMed Lebanon wide range of services are tailored to meet the needs of insured members. It offers them access to healthcare services within a wide medical network of more than 1000 healthcare providers including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others across Lebanon. It also provides field offices and a 24/7 call center to answer any inquiry related to their health coverage.

This win reflects the trust in Libano-Suisse Insurance and GlobeMed Lebanon’s expertise and commitment to excellence in the health insurance sector in Lebanon.