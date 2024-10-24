Cairo, Egypt – Coinciding with its 34th anniversary in the Egyptian market, LG, the pioneer company in local electronics and home appliances manufacturing, revealed its production strategy and ongoing efforts to produce locally made products in Egypt with universal standards and technology. This was showcased during a media tour in the company’s factory in the "Investment Clusters" area in the 10th of Ramadan City, with total investments that go up to $340 million.



The tour included an overview of the factory’s departments, featuring television production lines with a capacity of up to 1.5 million units on a yearly basis, including the latest LED and OLED models, with a variety of sizes from 32 inches to 86 inches. In addition to the washing machines production line that has a capacity of 750,000 units, producing front-load washing machines in sizes of 7, 8, 9, and 10 kg, as well as top-load machines in sizes of 10, 11, and 13 kg.



Moreover and during the tour, journalists got the chance to learn about the manufacturing and production stages that take place at the factory, including packaging, quality standards, and the product testing phase that’s meant to ensure optimal product performance. LG manufactures locally with a global quality standard, achieving a local production rate of 60%. This includes collaborations with Korean manufacturers "IL Hea" and "Shin Shin," which produce essential components for production, along with "HEE SUNG," which manufactures screens and electronic boards used in LG’s products.

Billy Kim, Managing Director of LG Egypt, commented: "Our factory in the 10th of Ramadan city has stood for 34 years as a testament to LG's dedication and expertise in local manufacturing. From component assembly to final inspection and comprehensive quality control, every step in our production journey reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering products that embody the true meaning of our global slogan 'Life’s Good,' which we strive to achieve in every Egyptian home through our high-quality electronics and home appliances."



Last but not least, the factory visit and future expansion plans to include an additional production line for refrigerators manufacturing in Egypt, with investments that are set to exceed $150 million, align with the company’s vision for the Egyptian market as one of the most promising markets in the region. In addition to providing around 1,500 job opportunities, in addition to the seasonal labor, LG also exports approximately 70% of its total factory production under the slogan "Made in Egypt" to numerous markets in Africa and the Middle East.