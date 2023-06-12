DUBAI – LG Electronics (LG) announced the launch of its new line-up of built-in home appliances in the UAE. It includes premium ovens, hoods, electric and gas cooktops with a versatile, elegant design and easy controls, all built to revolutionize the way people cook and provide them with a seamless and modern cooking experience. The new appliances are designed to blend seamlessly into any kitchen interior, creating a sleek and modern look, while delivering the latest technology and meeting the highest requirements for ergonomics and equipment in the modern kitchen.

With wide cooking cavities, easy-to-clean finishes, and precise temperature controls, LG’s built-in ovens are designed to transform cooking experience, fitting perfectly into any kitchen. The new silver built-in oven (model WSEZM7225S2) provides larger capacity, making it the largest in its class, while ensuring high energy efficiency and even cooking on every level. Sliding telescopic rails provide fast and convenient access to dishes, while the removable oven door glass ensures easy cleaning. Additionally, the new oven features a variety of cooking modes, from baking to grilling.

LG’s built-in electric and gas cooktops combine style with smart features, including precise heat control. The new gas cooktop (model HU641BBG) features a triple blaze burner, which is ideal for cooking at low temperatures, and a side wok burner, which allows more efficient use of the cooking zones to accommodate different pans simultaneously. It is also equipped with FFD (flame failure device) that ensures greater safety in the kitchen by ceasing gas supply immediately if the flame is extinguished. With the heavy-duty cast iron trivets and stainless steel finish, the cooktop guarantees long life and safety, while providing a sleek and modern look. The new electric cooktops (model CBEZ2414B) feature the power boost function that heats all burners faster and saves cooking time. The power level and all functions of the cooktop can be adjusted simply by touching the electronic touch panel. During or after cooking, it can be locked by pressing and holding a combination of characters to avoid accidental activation by children.

With powerful extractor fan technology, LG’s built-in hoods eliminate smoke, grease and strong cooking odours. The new chimney hood (model HCEZ2415S2) is equipped with a high extraction motor that is powerful and efficient in removing harmful smog and undesirable smells. It comes with 4 speed levels for different types of cooking requirements. Additionally, the new hood features LED lighting and a multilayer filter that has a more durable lifespan even after numerous cleanings.

