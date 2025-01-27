Dubai – The International Day of Clean Energy is a pivotal event that calls for celebration and reflection. As a global leader in HVAC solutions, LG Electronics proudly joins this occasion by reaffirming its dedication to advancing sustainable cooling technologies and promoting clean energy practices.

Celebrated annually on January 26th, the International Day of Clean Energy serves as a rallying point to raise awareness and inspire action toward a just and inclusive transition to clean energy. This global initiative emphasizes supporting underserved communities, combating climate change, and fostering innovative solutions for a greener future.

In alignment with these objectives, LG Electronics has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable innovation in the HVAC category, known for its traditionally high energy consumption, the HVAC industry is undergoing a transformation with LG's cutting-edge technologies, which prioritize efficiency without compromising performance.

Innovations in Sustainable HVAC

LG’s advanced inverter technology is a key component of its sustainability initiatives. This cutting-edge technology actively adjusts the speed and operation of motors and compressors based on real-time conditions, optimizing performance for maximum efficiency. As a result, LG achieves significant energy savings while improving the reliability and longevity of its products. By creating highly efficient core components, LG enhances product performance and reduces carbon emissions during operation through optimized energy use.

These advancements reflect LG’s commitment to delivering solutions that align with global sustainability goals while providing exceptional value to consumers.

A Vision for a Greener Future

LG’s unwavering commitment to sustainable cooling is evident across its HVAC product lines. By continuously innovating and prioritizing energy-efficient technologies, LG empowers users to enjoy superior performance while contributing to a cleaner, greener planet. Each product reflects the company’s focus on delivering value to consumers and fostering environmental stewardship.

As the world celebrates the International Day of Clean Energy, LG Electronics invites everyone to embrace the possibilities of sustainable living. Through innovation and responsibility, LG is helping shape a future where clean energy and efficient cooling solutions go hand in hand.To know more, click here: https://www.lg.com/global/sustainability/clean-technology/

-Ends-

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG’s electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac

Media Contacts

LG Electronics Gulf FZE

Mary Jane Zulueta

Email: Maryjane.zulueta@lge.com

LG-One

Nora Nassar

Email: Nora.Nassar@lg-one.com