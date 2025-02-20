LG's new showroom and service office in Muscat reinforce its commitment to providing cutting-edge system air conditioning solutions, maintenance, and services in the region.

Muscat – LG Electronics (LG) today announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art LG Commercial Air Conditioning (CAC) Showroom in Muscat, further strengthening its presence and dedication to delivering top-tier air conditioning system solutions and services. The new facility in the Omani capital showcases LG’s latest advancements in air conditioning technology. It offers a dedicated space for customers to experience the company’s innovative products and services firsthand.

To ensure superior service and maintenance support in the region, LG Electronics joined forces with HI-M Solutek, a subsidiary of LG Electronics, specializing in HVAC solutions, comprehensive maintenance, and warranty support. Established in 2006, incorporated by LG in 2008. HI-M Solutek brings industry-leading expertise in chiller service, MultiV (VRF) service, specialized cleaning and inspection, advanced cloud control systems, seamless integration with LG’s ThinQ smart home platform, and robust warranty programs.

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony, which was attended by key industry leaders, including Michael Park, Vice President of LG’s ES Division; Jungtae Youm, Managing Director of HI-M Solutek; Ahmad Abed, LG Gulf CAC Regional Sales Director; Brandon Sung, LG Gulf General Manager; Mr. Sandeep Attri, OGE’s Senior General Manager, Fatma Al Hashmy, BLT's Director, Michael Park stated; “The opening of this facility marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide world-class commercial air conditioning solutions in Oman. Our investment in this showroom and service office underscores LG’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art HVAC solutions and exceptional after-sales support tailored to the needs of our customers in the region. The new showroom and service center in Muscat will provide customers with direct access to LG’s comprehensive range of CAC solutions, including energy-efficient VRF systems and chillers designed to meet the demands of various commercial applications. With this expansion, LG continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in commercial air conditioning, bringing unparalleled innovation, reliability, and customer support to Oman’s growing market.

HI-M Solutek, a subsidiary of LG Electronics offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to optimize Commercial Air Conditioning system performance and longevity. These services include:

Chiller and MultiV (VRF) System Services: From installation and commissioning to preventative maintenance and repairs, HI-M Solutek ensures optimal performance and efficiency.

Specialized Cleaning and Inspection: Thorough cleaning and detailed inspections help maintain air quality and identify potential issues before they escalate.

Cloud Control System and ThinQ Integration: Advanced cloud-based control systems and integration with LG's ThinQ platform provide intelligent monitoring, remote control, and enhanced energy management.

Comprehensive Warranty Support: HI-M Solutek provides robust warranty programs that offer peace of mind and protect customers' investments.

The new LG Showroom and HI-M Solutek office in Muscat represents LG’s continued dedication to providing cutting-edge air solutions and unparalleled customer service in the Oman market, with the facility serving as a hub for innovation, showcasing the latest in Air Conditioning technology and providing expert support to customers across the region.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG’s electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG.