DUBAI — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the listing of its subsidiary, LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL), on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The milestone marks an important step in the LGEIL’s ambition to become a national corporation of India while reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in the country’s economic growth.

On October 14, LG held a listing and future vision announcement ceremony at NSE in Mumbai, attended by LG Electronics CEO William Cho, CFO Chang-tae Kim, managing director of LGEIL Hong-ju Jeon, board chairman Dae-hyun Song, as well as NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan, investors and analysts. At the market’s opening bell, LG CEO Cho and NSE CEO Chauhan jointly rang the ceremonial gong to celebrate the start of trading for LGEIL.

In the IPO, LG offered 15 percent of LGEIL’s issued shares (101,815,859 shares) through an offer for sale. The IPO price was set at the top of the indicative range at INR 1,140 per share, with subscriptions reaching 54 times the total offering. The listing generated approximately USD 1.31 billion1 (INR 116.05 billion).

With the listing, LGEIL becomes more deeply rooted in India. LG anticipates that this development will support its growth in a market where rising incomes and expanding middle-class households are creating strong momentum in appliance adoption. According to Boston Consulting Group, the proportion of Indian households in the middle-income bracket (annual income USD 6,000–36,000) is forecast to rise from 29 percent in 2020 to 46 percent by 2030.

“India is now at the center of our Global South strategy,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “We look forward to advancing the growth of both LG and LGEIL.”

Future Vision: Make for India, Make in India, Make India Global

Alongside its market debut, LG presented a long-term vision to build on its leadership in India and strengthen its position. With India’s population and its status as one of the world’s largest potential markets, LG plans to expand strategies tailored to local customers and market needs. Through this, LG aims to maintain its current position as number one player in major home appliances and consumer electronics2 in India as per the market share in the offline channel.

The first vision, “Make for India”, emphasizes creating products tailored to Indian lifestyles and needs. Building on decades of local insight, the range combines affordability, India-specific features, and design elements reflecting cultural preferences. Building on this experience, LG will continue expanding its India-focused portfolio.

The company’s second vision “Make in India” highlights LG’s alignment with India’s manufacturing-driven growth strategy. LG has established a self-sufficient local value chain spanning R&D, production, sales and service. In addition to its existing plants in Noida and Pune, the company is investing INR 50.01 billion in a new factory in Sri City, expected to create 1,900 direct and indirect jobs.

Lastly, “Make India Global” builds on this foundation to position India as a key driving force within LG’s Global South strategy, which focuses on unlocking growth opportunities across emerging markets amid rapidly evolving geo-economic dynamics. Through this initiative, LG aims to help advance India’s transition from a fast-growing market to a recognized hub of innovation, manufacturing and talent.

By empowering local industries, strengthening value chains and fostering technological capabilities, LG seeks to enable India to showcase its excellence on the world stage – from advanced manufacturing and R&D to technology exports and sustainable development. Ultimately, the company aspires to grow alongside India, supporting its rise as a global economic leader while reinforcing its own standing as a trusted national company that represents India’s potential to the world.

Building a Better Future Together

Beyond products, LGEIL continues to strengthen its connection with customers by enhancing after-sales services and expanding its Annual Maintenance Contract subscription programs – ensuring lasting relationships that extend well beyond the point of purchase. The company is also accelerating growth in future-ready B2B domains, providing advanced technologies for commercial spaces, HVAC systems and information displays.

Guided by a shared vision for growth, LG stands ready to create lasting value in India – strengthening its role as a partner in the country’s progress and a contributor to its global success.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over.

About LG Electronics India Ltd

LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.