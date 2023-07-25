The screens will add a digital spin to DMCC’s offices in the supertall skyscraper

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – LG Electronics (LG) recently completed the installation of its state-of-the-art video walls at the Almas Tower in Dubai. The milestone collaboration between LG and DMCC is a testament towards LG's commitment to transforming the digital signage landscape while enhancing visitor experience at the skyscraper.

The video walls installed at Almas Tower boast LG's industry-leading 55'' 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall and the 49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall, both which deliver stunning picture quality, vibrant colors, and exceptional contrast ratios. Both models come with razor-thin bezels and a seamless design, offering visitors an uninterrupted and captivating viewing experience which enable it to be the right platform for displaying information and videos all-day.

The displays come with both high and wide viewing angles, while also offering high performance and scalability for all-round viewing. The larger 55” model comes with smart calibration options and a non-glare panel with an intuitive menu structure. The 49” model on the other hand, comes with easy color and white balance adjustments and an intuitive interface for a better user experience.

"LG is excited to collaborate with DMCC and to contribute to its growing reputation as a local hub for innovation and sophistication. Our video walls will create new visual experience to users and visitors alike, further driving the evolution of Almas Tower’s digital signage for a more lasting visual impression," said Mr. Jinyong Jang, Team Leader – Information Display, LG Gulf. "Our solutions are more than just standard displays, they are attuned with our smart software, which remove any limitations during and post installation, making it a must-have addition for offices and buildings that require similar services."

Located on its own artificial island in the centre of the Jumeirah Lake Towers Free Zone, Almas Towers is one of the tallest skyscraper constructed Taisei Corporation of Japan and Arabian Construction Co. (ACC) also marking it as one of the tallest skyscrapers in Dubai. The tower is also home to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the developer of the tower who was the first to move in.

For more information about LG's advanced display solutions and its collaboration with DMCC, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/business/information-display

