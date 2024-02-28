Dubai – LG Electronics, one of the leading global technology brands, launched an innovative HVAC training program at the LG Academy located at Jebel Ali, Dubai. The HVAC Course program tailored for Senior Year Engineering students majoring in Mechanical and Electrical disciplines. This program aims to equip students with the practical knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the HVAC industry.

The LG HVAC training program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to provide students with hands-on experience in HVAC Design and Operation. Spanning over 21 hours, the program covers a wide range of topics. One of the key highlights of the program is its flexibility, recognizing student’s areas of interest. LG offers a customizable curriculum that can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of the participants, whether focusing on design principles or gaining practical experience in system installation and maintenance.

LG reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent in the engineering sector bridging the gap between academia and the industry by providing students with practical knowledge and resources. LG Aims to empower the next generation of engineers make meaningful contribution to the HVAC industry. The program led by Head of Engineering for the MEA region Mr. Amjad Abu Alika and MEA Regional Hub and LG HVAC Academy leader Mr. Hemant Kumar Sharma.

The program started in December of 2023 and to date have completed training courses with American Sharjah University and Abu Dhabi University. Over the course of the year, this program will continue in the region, with a target of covering more universities. The LG HVAC training program represents a unique opportunity for senior year engineering students to gain practical knowledge and experience in the HVAC design and operation. LG’s commitment to the future of engineering is evident in its dedication to providing students with the tools and support they need to succeed in the HVAC Industry.

