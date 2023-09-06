Liverpool FC has renewed its official retail partnership in Dubai with Seventy8 Sports and plans to strengthen its commercial presence in the Middle East and Africa.

Seventy8 Sports – a retailer and distribution company - are now in their third term with LFC as a retail partner and has signed up to a new joint venture in the region with EIGHTClouds private equity firm.

Together they will explore new territories to expand the LFC international retail business with LFC official merchandise in the Middle East and Africa.

Mike Cox, Senior Vice President Merchandising at Liverpool FC, said “We’re thrilled with this new partnership and delighted to renew with Seventy8 Sports for a third term. The addition of EIGHTClouds will help to strengthen our outreach in new territories.

“We have an incredible fan base all over the world and we’re always trying to bring our retail concepts globally, working with partners in market is a great way to do this and bring our retail concepts to them locally.”

This positive partnership’s growth will include retail concepts in market for in store and online. The new stores will mirror the remodelling of the new Liverpool L1 store as LFC rollout the retail experience to match the UK business.

Craig McKelvie, CEO of Seventy8 Sports said, “I am super excited to be signing this new 5-year deal with Liverpool FC, and at the same time to be partnering with EIGHTClouds Private Equity to accelerate the growth of Seventy8 Sports. We will work closely together to develop retail, e-commerce, and wholesale opportunities across the GCC to achieve our mission of bringing Liverpool fans closer to their icons. These new deals are a testament to the teamwork of all those involved and the incredible passion and support of Liverpool fans across the GCC region. YNWA!”

Recent LFC retail launches include the new home, away and third kit which are out now and available at the Dubai Mall.

For more information and to find out about new product launches, in-store events and exclusive offers, visit https://lfcretailuae.ae/ or follow @LFCRetailUAE on Instagram.

