Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors. The Bank recorded a net profit of QAR 200.1 million attributable to equity holders, representing a 56% growth compared to the previous year.

The Board of Directors has proposed the distribution of cash dividend amounting to 6% of the nominal share value (QAR 0.06 per share), subject to the approval of regulatory authorities and the Bank’s General Assembly.

Assets under management reached QAR 13.3 billion, reflecting a growth of 54% compared to the previous year. The Bank’s investment portfolio remains well diversified, with exposures across aviation, private equity, real estate, and public equities, spanning a range of international markets.

Total assets increased to QAR 8.1 billion, representing a robust growth of 19% compared to the previous year. Total investments rose by 31% compared to the previous year, increasing from QAR 3.3 billion to QAR 4.4 billion. Total equity reached QAR 1.5 billion, reflecting a 13% increase compared to the previous year, underlining the Bank’s strong capital base and disciplined balance sheet management, which continue to support future growth initiatives.

Growth in asset management, arrangement, and performance fee contributed to total income of QAR 124 million, representing a 104% increase compared to previous year. This performance was further supported by the Bank’s continued focus on recurring income streams and revenue diversification. Return on average equity and return on average assets reached 14% and 2.7%, respectively. Book value per share increased to QAR 1.36, while earnings per share reached QAR 0.179, reflecting solid performance across key financial indicators. The Bank also maintained full regulatory compliance, with a strong capital adequacy ratio of 14.5%.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented:

“Our performance goes beyond the delivery of stronger financial results; it reflects the strength of the solid and sustainable financial foundation we have built over the past few years, enabling disciplined growth and long-term value creation. At the core of our strategy there remains a strong client-centric focus, through which we provide distinctive, Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities while consistently safeguarding shareholder interests over the long term. We will aim to continue to enhance growth efficiency, expand our presence in high-potential markets and offer lucrative investment solutions reinforcing Lesha Bank’s position as a resilient and influential investment banking institution on the global stage.”

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank CEO, added:

“I am pleased to announce the completion of one of the most successful years in Lesha Bank’s history. Our resilient and diversified business model, supported by a broad investment portfolio, careful selection of asset classes and a strategically balanced geographic footprint, enabled us to navigate market volatility with discipline while delivering consistent and sustainable results. Growing demand for bespoke investment solutions from both individual and institutional clients further strengthened our client base, reflecting the trust placed in our platform. Our agility continues to be a key competitive advantage, allowing us to respond swiftly to evolving market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the Bank’s strategic direction and hope our positive growth momentum will continue.”

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ). The press release and the full set of financial statements are available on its website at www.leshabank.com.