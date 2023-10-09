Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the “Bank” or “Lesha Bank”) has been named “Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Qatar for 2023” at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023. This remarkable accolade underscores Lesha Bank's relentless commitment to nurturing an inclusive financial institution, as well as its dedication to fostering a diverse and welcoming organizational environment.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, renowned for celebrating outstanding performance in the banking and financial sectors globally, recognized Lesha Bank for its outstanding efforts in championing diversity and inclusion within the financial sector. This esteemed recognition serves as a testament to the Bank's continuous endeavors to create a workplace that is reflective of the rich tapestry of the community it serves while respecting and embedding local roots and culture.

Diversity and inclusion are deeply embedded in the core values of Lesha Bank. By fostering a culture that values and celebrates individual differences, the Bank not only attracts and retains exceptional talent but also cultivates high-performing teams. With 21 nationalities represented within the organization, and women constituting 30% of the workforce, Lesha Bank exemplifies its commitment to creating an environment where all individuals feel a sense of belonging.

"We are delighted to have been recognized by Euromoney as Qatar's leading bank for diversity and inclusion," commented Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, CEO of Lesha Bank. "Our commitment to these principles underscores our pursuit of excellence, positioning us as a respected corporate entity that targets diversity, equity, and inclusion standards. We wholeheartedly embrace the responsibility of leading by example, and we consider this recognition a testament to our ongoing dedication."

The acknowledgment also highlights Lesha Bank's dynamic efforts to empower its workforce and stakeholders through strategic guidance and initiatives. The Bank has initiated significant measures to enhance diversity within its management team and foster a culture of inclusivity throughout the organization.

Mohammed Mohammed, Deputy Chief Operating Officer added, "Our employee-driven best practices have organically earned recognition, underscoring our commitment to fostering an environment where success can be a natural process. At Lesha Bank, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where everyone feels a deep sense of belonging, with acceptance and opportunities for all to thrive. This commitment resonates in our internal operations and our interactions with our people, clients, stakeholders, community, and society at large."

In addition, Lesha Bank is the first and only bank in Qatar to be honored with both the 'Best Place to Work' certification and the 'Best Workplace in Asia' award for 2023. These recent accolades further amplify the extensive commendation that Lesha Bank has garnered for its distinctive culture, one that is centered around making ethical choices that benefits its stakeholders, with a continued commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the years to come.

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).

-Ends-