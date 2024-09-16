Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, the award-winning international property developer, proudly unveils its latest addition to the Weybridge Collection, Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps Edition, in Dubailand. This unique project, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 215 million, draws inspiration from the French Alps and Western Europe’s most iconic ski resorts, offering a distinctive blend of alpine charm and modern urban living in Dubai.

“In the mountains, there you feel free.” This timeless quote by T.S. Eliot perfectly encapsulates the essence of Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps. LEOS Developments’ designers traveled through picturesque alpine villages, bringing a fresh perspective to modern living in Dubai. The development harmoniously blends the rustic charm of mountain living with contemporary comfort, providing residents with a serene escape amidst the city's vibrant energy.

Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps, offers superior quality residences with a variety of world-class indoor and outdoor amenities. Home to 208 well-appointed studios, one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, residents will enjoy beautifully designed, spacious properties built to exacting European specifications. Each unit features sunny terraces, providing residents with serene outdoor spaces to relax and enjoy. One- and three-bedroom apartments feature their very own private plunge pool on each terrace.

Studios ranging from 464 to 517 sq.ft.

One-bedroom apartments from 930 to 948 sq.ft.

Three-bedroom apartments spanning 1,314 to 1,570 sq.ft.

Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps offers an array of premium amenities designed to enhance the living experience of its residents. These include an inviting lobby, a modern co-working space, a rooftop swimming pool with cabanas and sunken pool loungers, outdoor seating areas, changing rooms, a sauna and a hammam, an outdoor cinema, a-fully equipped gymnasium, a zen garden with a waterfall, an urban farm, a pizzeria and BBQ area, LEOS Davinci Art Academy, Dance Studio and Boxing Academy, concierge services via the LEOS app and 24-hour security.

The development is located just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubailand, which spans three million square feet and offers a vibrant mix of districts and attractions, epitomizing contemporary urban living. With theme parks, shopping malls, residential communities, world-class education, and medical facilities within easy reach, Dubailand provides a dynamic and enriched lifestyle. Residents will also benefit from direct access to the Dubai Metro blue line, slated for completion in 2029, offering seamless connectivity to all areas of the city. Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps ensures excellent connectivity and easy access to all areas of the city, making it an ideal home for residents and homeowners seeking a blend of convenience and tranquility.

The estimated completion date for Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps is set for Q3 of 2026. LEOS Developments offers attractive payment plans to facilitate investment, making it easier for buyers to secure their place in this exclusive community.

"Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps, marks our third project in the Weybridge family of world-class residential communities in Dubailand. Seamlessly merging the serene beauty of the French Alps with the modern vibrancy of Dubai, each Weybridge community offers a meticulously crafted unique living experience. As a British-born international developer with a global vision, we endeavor to set new benchmarks for quality communities in Dubailand, enhancing people’s quality of life while providing capital appreciation and long-term ROI to investors. Since our launch, we've successfully unveiled and almost sold-out on all previous projects - Hadley Heights, Weybridge Gardens, Cavendish Square, and Weybridge Gardens 2. LEOS is dedicated to exceeding client expectations, delivering on our promises, and ensuring timely completion," said Mark Gaskin, Chief Operating Officer of LEOS Middle East & Asia.

For more information about Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps, please visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.