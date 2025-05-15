AI-driven tools can increase property valuation accuracy by as much as 7.7% and reduce the need for manual inspections by up to 50%

Dubai , United Arab Emirates - LEOS Developments, an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer, is revolutionising the real estate market by embedding artificial intelligence across every stage of its development and customer journey. With the UAE’s AI market projected to reach US $1.17 Billion in 2025[1], LEOS is placing technology at the heart of its strategy to deliver smarter, faster and more emotionally engaging experiences.

Dubai is fast emerging as a global leader in the AI revolution. The recent Dubai AI Week highlights the city’s ambitious vision for the future of artificial intelligence. In property development, AI is transforming how homes are designed, visualised, and assessed. According to Forbes Global, AI-driven tools can increase property valuation accuracy by as much as 7.7% and reduce the need for manual inspections by up to 50%, demonstrating the technology's growing impact and potential[2].

One of the most powerful AI tools LEOS is pioneering is the creation of AI-generated, fully animated project presentations that give prospective buyers and partners a vivid, emotionally compelling experience of what LEOS projects will look like in real life. Through AI-enhanced 3D animation, LEOS creates high-definition walk-through videos that showcase not just the architecture, but the ambiance and lifestyle offered within each home. These animated renders allow potential homeowners to explore future residences – walking through living rooms, gazing out from balconies, and experiencing amenities in real-time. This approach eliminates guesswork, replacing static brochures and blueprints with a dynamic and emotionally engaging visualisation of future living.

“Our mission is to help our clients fall in love with their home before they even buy it,” said Marwan El Kady, Marketing Director at LEOS Developments. “With AI-powered animation and customisation, we're turning imagination into reality, with greater beauty, and in more personalised ways than ever before.”

Elevating the customer experience and epitomising luxury in today’s market, LEOS has introduced an AI-powered home customisation platform, allowing buyers to visualise and personalise properties before they even step foot inside. From selecting interior design themes, to experimenting with different materials, textures and colour palettes through AI rendering, the highly interactive platform allows buyers to envision a home down to the last detail.

AI generated broker kits are now available, by simplifying the content creation process and automating updates, brokers are able to focus on building relationships and closing deals faster with more impactful tools at their fingertips.

As LEOS Developments accelerates its expansion across the UAE and beyond, its commitment to technology-driven excellence ensures that every step of the real estate journey, from discovery to design to delivery, is seamless, smart, and deeply customer-centric.

To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/

About LEOS Developments

LEOS Developments is an award-winning international property and lifestyle developer. Born in the UK in 2013, LEOS has been expanding its presence in the Middle East with the release of world-class residential communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand & Greenwood. The company is renowned for its innovative British designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With nine projects currently underway in the UAE, LEOS continues to solidify its reputation for delivering exceptional developments. With a proven track record in delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Its mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community, bringing British and European quality standards to the UAE real estate market.

