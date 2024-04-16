Dubai, UAE - LEGO® Certified Stores has launched the LEGO Brick Rewards in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE loyalty program, marking the brand’s first-ever rewards initiative in the UAE. Designed for LEGO enthusiasts, members will receive a AED 5 voucher on every purchase worth AED 200 at all LEGO Certified Stores in the UAE or through LEGO.me plus gain early access to LEGO Certified Store offers, product launches and events.

By signing up to LEGO Brick Rewards, participants automatically gain access to the SHARE rewards program and will accumulate SHARE points with each transaction, unlocking further rewards in the future. Existing SHARE members can register for LEGO Brick Rewards via the SHARE App.

The LEGO Brick Rewards program includes a user-friendly rewards centre, providing members with the convenience of effortlessly tracking points, vouchers, and transaction history in one centralised platform on LEGO.me. This seamless integration ensures that members can fully maximise their rewards and stay informed about their LEGO Brick Rewards journey.

For terms and conditions and details on how to register, visit LEGO.me

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is home to world-class brands spanning fashion, home, specialty retail, multi-brand and beauty, with more than 70 stores across the GCC region. As the retail partner of choice for some of the globe’s most disruptive and iconic brands, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle holds exclusive licensing rights for lululemon, LEGO, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, Psycho Bunny, Eleventy, Shiseido, Crate & Barrel, CB2, Poltrona Frau, Ceccotti, Alessi and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi brand concept store and app. The Company currently boasts 22 online platforms and continues to strengthen its position as a market leader by delivering an exceptional omnichannel customer experience.

Please follow us on:

