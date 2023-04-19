This new office builds on a 30-year relationship between Dalio and the United Arab Emirates.

Along with its offices in the US and Singapore, this expanding footprint will give the DFO greater capacity to grow the Dalio family’s global investments and philanthropy.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre strategically located in the capital of the United Arab Emirates announced today that The Dalio Family Office (DFO), which supports the Dalio family in their ventures and investments as well as their work through Dalio Philanthropies, has launched a regional office in Abu Dhabi.

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has had deep, decades-long relationships with the UAE and with other clients and partners in the region, and this new office represents a natural evolution of these long-standing partnerships as Mr. Dalio transitions to the next phase of his career as an investor, philanthropist, educator, and advisor.

Dalio expressed his sentiments by saying "I have had more than 30 years of meaningful work and meaningful relationships with the people and leadership in Abu Dhabi which has led me to like and admire them greatly. Abu Dhabi is also becoming a hub for many exciting developments in the region, including across the UAE and in Saudi Arabia. For these reasons, I am thrilled to make Abu Dhabi a home for the Dalio Family Office."

Along with offices already established in the United States and Singapore, the Abu Dhabi outpost of the family office oversees a range of activities, including Dalio family investments and philanthropic efforts, and especially strategic partnerships around common interest areas such as ocean exploration. These efforts will be enhanced by Abu Dhabi's continuing emergence as a leading financial hub with world-class banking and investment services and infrastructure. With a strong desire to build strategic and long-term partnerships with key stakeholders of the Abu Dhabi ecosystem, the DFO aims to contribute to the long-term growth vision of the wider region.

The Abu Dhabi Dalio Family Office will be led by a highly seasoned and diverse team of professionals. The team will work closely with the family to ensure alignment with its global investment and philanthropic strategies.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

