Dubai, UAE - Legend Holding Group has announced a major milestone in its growth journey with the acquisition of a new 1 million square foot facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). This strategic expansion reflects the Group’s commitment to shaping the future of the automotive industry and meeting the rapidly growing demand across the region.

The state-of-the-art facility will serve as a cornerstone for Legend Holding Group’s automotive and trading operations, enabling the company to strengthen its regional presence and accommodate the increasing demand from its network of partners and subsidiaries, through expanding the portfolio of Dealership in UAE and the region, from Kaiyi, Skywell, 212 motors and well-established trading division.

“This expansion is not just about scaling operations; it’s about reinforcing our long-term vision to innovate, lead, and build an eco-system for mobility and beyond, across industries,” said Mr.Kai Zheng, Chairman and Co-Founder of Legend Holding Group. “Our new expanded facility in JAFZA positions us at the heart of global Chinese company, built in the United Arab Emirates, to serve our partners and customers more efficiently.”

In addition to strengthening its automotive division, Legend Holding Group is proud to announce its entry into the robotics industry with the launch of Legend X Robotics, a pioneering company dedicated to the development of fully autonomous robots. Legend X will represent the Group’s commitment to innovation and future-ready technologies, making it one of the first companies in the region to establish a robotics dealership in the Middle East.

“With Legend X, we are setting the stage for a new era of robotics in the region,” added Mrs. Mira Wu – Co-Founder of Legend Holding Group; “Our vision is to lead the market in autonomous solutions, combining advanced technology with practical applications that will redefine how businesses and communities operate.”

Through these strategic expansions, Legend Holding Group is reaffirming its mission to drive innovation, create sustainable growth, and continue bridging the future across industries.

About Legend Holding Group

Legend Holding Group is a diversified enterprise headquartered in Dubai, operating across the Middle east and African region. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the group manages a growing portfolio of companies in automotive, trading, energy, Travel and Tourism and mobility services.