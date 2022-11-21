Through this partnership, insured patients at COMIN can benefit from Online Consultation Coverage on DRAPP, from all specialties.

Founded in 2019 by Hady Bsat, DRAPP aims to facilitate access to healthcare specialists and doctors, providing virtual care and consultations to patients in more than 90 countries globally.

“The doctor-patient relationship is beyond appointments and video calls; it is about connectivity, a seamless workflow and inclusivity of services,” Hady Bsat, Founder and CEO of DRAPP. “So, with more than 100 specialties serving all conditions in a 360 approach and the fast response features for urgent care that connect patients to GPs in less than 3 minutes, DRAPP finds this new partnership a crucial integration in closing the loop to achieve an optimum patient experience, reducing ER admission and managing Patients treatments and compliance.

COMIN, a leading insurance company serving patients directly through their platforms.

Founded in 2017 by Roger and Raphael Zaccar, Comin makes insurance simple and convenient to facilitate access to provide cover personalization for clients. Simply put, Comin combines insurance partners’ products and service excellence with technology to create the easiest and fastest way to buy trustworthy insurance policies.

With a presence in 5 countries in the MENA region, Comin’s digital first approach simplifies insurance transactions and reduces the time needed to purchase an insurance product to less than 90 seconds!

Under this new agreement, DRAPP and COMIN insurance aim to create an omni-channel experience, bringing doctors and patients together, providing access for a better health and specialized care for every individual”

-Ends-