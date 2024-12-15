Riyadh – The Best Places to Work program is proud to announce the top mid-sized companies in Saudi Arabia for 2024. These organizations, with 101 to 1,000 employees, have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to inspiring leadership, employee engagement, and community impact.

At the forefront is First Milling Company, recognized for its dynamic work culture in Saudi Arabia’s food sector. Following closely in second place is Pfizer Saudi, an affiliate of the global biopharmaceutical leader known for innovation and care. Third place is secured by Matarat Holding, which enhances Saudi aviation and airport operations with a focus on employee growth.

Other notable companies in the top five include Xerox Saudi, which continues to innovate its workplace culture, and Al Rugaib Holding, a retail and lifestyle leader celebrated for its employee-centric approach.

The full list of top 18 companies includes:

1. First Milling Company

2. Pfizer Saudi

3. Matarat Holding

4. Xerox Saudi

5. Al Rugaib Holding

6. Islamic Development Bank

7. Bidaya Finance

8. UTEC

9. Alsagr

10. Abdullah Hashim Company

11. Remat

12. Saudia Cargo

13. Rewaa

14. Magrabi

15. Riyad Steel

16. Jahez

17. National Development Fund

18. Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee

These mid-sized organizations prove that size is no barrier to creating outstanding work environments.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Contacts

Press: Hamza Idrissi

Email: hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org