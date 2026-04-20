Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has been awarded the prestigious Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) Premier Award by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector and reinforcing the Kingdom’s growing global standing in clinical excellence and workforce development.

Presented at the ANCC Professional Development and Practice Summit 2026, the award recognizes a select group of healthcare organizations worldwide that demonstrate exceptional leadership in advancing nursing practice and delivering high-quality professional development.

This marks the first time JHAH has received the NCPD Premier Award, underlining the organization’s ongoing commitment to excellence in nursing education and patient care.

Reflecting on this recognition, Dr. Howard Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, said: “This recognition from ANCC is a proud moment for JHAH and for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector as a whole. It reflects our unwavering commitment to investing in our people, advancing clinical excellence, and delivering the highest standards of patient care. We are honored to be recognized among leading global institutions and to contribute to the Kingdom’s ongoing healthcare transformation.”

The NCPD Premier Award is conferred biennially and reserved for organizations that not only meet but exceed rigorous international standards in nursing professional development. JHAH’s achievement builds on its 2025 NCPD Accreditation with Distinction, which placed it among a distinguished cohort of just over 700 global institutions--most based in the United States--underscoring the strength of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare capabilities on the international stage..

Through its Clinical Practice Education and Research Division (CPERD), JHAH has implemented a comprehensive and innovative approach to nursing development, supporting more than 1,500 nurses annually through accredited continuing education programs. These initiatives span residency and internship programs, simulation-based learning, and blended digital education models, all designed to enhance clinical competencies and improve patient outcomes.

Hani Ayyad, Chief Nursing Officer at JHAH, added: “This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our nursing teams and to the strength of our professional development programs. At JHAH, we are committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning, empowerment, and evidence-based practice that equips our nurses to deliver safe, high-quality care and drive meaningful impact across the healthcare system.”

JHAH’s nursing programs have also demonstrated strong workforce outcomes, including maintaining a new graduate nurse retention rate above 90% for the past two years. The organization’s emphasis on mentorship, succession planning, and interprofessional collaboration has positioned it as a regional leader in nursing excellence.

In its official statement, the ANCC noted that NCPD Premier Award recipients are organizations that “stand out, excel, and operate at a high level” and serve as role models and exemplars in advancing nursing professional development worldwide.

Jennifer Graebe, Senior Director of NCPD and Joint Accreditation programs at the ANCC, added: “Recipients of the NCPD Premier Award demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing nursing practice through high-quality professional development. These organizations serve as global exemplars, elevating standards and driving excellence across the healthcare sector.”

JHAH’s recognition reflects its broader commitment to advancing healthcare quality in Saudi Arabia through innovation, education, and collaboration. With a nursing workforce of more than 1,300 professionals, JHAH continues to play a key role in developing the next generation of healthcare talent and in strengthening clinical outcomes across the Kingdom.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a healthcare provider established in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine. The partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s long-standing healthcare legacy, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) in 1945, with Johns Hopkins Medicine’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. It integrates advanced care models such as remote medicine, hospital-at-home services, and AI-enabled diagnostics to support accessible and effective healthcare delivery. JHAH has recently launched its Cardiovascular and Oncology Centers of Excellence, further strengthening specialized care services.

For more information, please visit: www.jhah.com and follow Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

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