Doha – Residency program directors from elite US academic health centers visited Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) to learn about the college’s education programs and offer career development advice to students.

The Visiting Professorship Program (VPP) began in 2013 and is held annually to help establish strong collaborative links between WCM-Q and other elite medical institutions around the world.

During their visit, the professors toured the state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities at WCM-Q, Hamad Medical Corporation, Sidra Medicine, Aspetar and other healthcare sites, took part in a panel discussion session with students, viewed research posters created by students, exchanged ideas with WCM-Q faculty, and saw students present medical case studies. The visiting professors also visited Qatar Foundation (QF) HQ where they watched a presentation about the work of QF during the trip.

This year, the VPP welcomed 16 residency program directors from 15 leading US medical schools, including the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine & Science, Duke University School of Medicine, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Case Western University School of Medicine, and McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas, among many others. The visiting professors are directors of residency programs specialized in internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, psychiatry, pediatrics, emergency medicine, surgery, family medicine, and anesthesiology.

Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for curricular and academic affairs, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome so many highly qualified professors from such renowned institutions to WCM-Q. Their insights are invaluable to our medical students as they make important decisions about the next steps in their careers in medicine and their personal and professional development.”​​​​​

