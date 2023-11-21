Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based boutique marketing agency, Reach has announced that it has launched its new talent management division, offering professional and tailored representation for both local and international influencers, celebrities and personalities.

Since its launch in 2022, Reach has been making waves in the industry providing PR, social media, photography and media services to brands across the region including KSA, Qatar, Lebanon and Kuwait. Coining the motto “The World’s Within Reach” the company embodies the spirit of elevating brands to their fullest potential and connects them with their ideal audiences across various lifestyle categories.

Reach has kick-started the new division with the lucrative signing of ICF life coach, CBT specialist and lifestyle influencer, Lynn Laz. Boasting more than 100,000 Instagram followers, Laz uses her platform to raise awareness for important taboo topics in the Middle East including eating disorders, diet mentality, media and body image issues. Communicating in both Arabic and English the accredited life coach appeals to a mass audience, globally.

Ihab Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Reach, said: “Launching our talent management arm was inevitable to take us to the next level and separate us from the start-up marketing agencies. Signing with the incredible Lynn Laz as our first talent was a perfect match as her path has been inspirational on a professional and personal level and we can’t wait to help nurture and grow her public profile. Our rapid extension plans look to develop this new sector of the company through selectively signing more talents who represent our ethos.”

Lynn Laz, ICF PCC Life Coach and influencer, commented: “After working several times with Reach and seeing the fundamentals of the way they work, I was so excited to sign exclusively with them and become part of the family. I’m looking forward to a strong partnership.”

To find out more about Reach and its 360 marketing services, please visit: https://reachdxb.me/ or follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reachdxb.

