Farnek reinforces award-winning security credentials with a raft of new and retained security contract wins across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has underscored its security credentials with a host of new and retained contract wins, totalling more than AED 42.4 million in the last 12 months.

The company has seen success in security contracts across a diverse range of sectors, including energy, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, residential, events and exhibitions, construction and government, where they will mobilise 420 members to locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain to provide a range of security services including guarding, maintenance, control and monitoring, inspections, and site reporting amongst others.

Markus Oberlin, the CEO of Farnek, said: “At Farnek, we provide cutting-edge security solutions that incorporate flexible and integrated technologies and are supported by highly competent security personnel. This has resonated with several of our clients and partners and is representative of the demand that has seen our security division witness unprecedented growth in the last 12 months.

“Our primary objective is to ensure the safety and security of our client’s facilities. To do this, all our personnel have undergone a rigorous vetting process and come from various backgrounds, including the armed forces and police departments, ensuring they are well-versed in dealing with any situation.”

New contracts in the healthcare sector include RR Facility Management, a specialist in providing PCR test centre services, across the Northern Emirates, with 50 security guards to oversee operations. Elsewhere, 15 Farnek security personnel will be utilised across Unilab sites in Dubai and Ajman.

In the real estate sector, Farnek will deploy 14 members of staff to the new 23 Marina development in Dubai. At the same time, wins in government, construction, and the financial industry include the Federal Authority for Human Resources, Ramky Enviro and Banque Misr, respectively.

In terms of security automatisation, Farnek uses the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies as part of the company’s security operations. The company successfully developed the HITEK Solution 4.0 – a Huawei-based AI surveillance system that monitors local CCTV and remote channels. Integrated with our 24/7 operational command control centre, the AI element addresses behaviours such as loitering through facial recognition and personal attributes.

To digitise the incident management process and increase resilience through enhanced operational capabilities, Farnek has also developed its in-house Security Plus mobile application, which captures real-time information from customers’ sites.

“This technology enables us to identify and document the full spectrum of security-related activities, ensuring our contractual commitments are met, and customer satisfaction is achieved,” added Oberlin.

Further enhancing Farnek’s award-winning security credential is its unique Android watch which is programmed, coded and developed in-house and provides attendance and incident reporting, call facilities, geo-fencing, photo and video functions and health monitoring. All watches are connected to the company’s 24/7 command and control room in Farnek Village, Jebel Ali.

The control centre uses 5G and is Wi-Fi 6 enabled, meaning Farnek can take advantage of increased bandwidth, ultra-low latency and enhanced security to connect assets from multiple sites so that they can be centrally monitored and managed, guards can also be provided with real-time updates.

Farnek has recently garnered a range of prestigious accolades, with Dubai Police commending the company for the best security-related practice at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Al Qudra – the largest solar park in the Middle East. Abu Dhabi Police General Command recognised Farnek for its efforts and outstanding cooperation. Finally, at the recent FM Middle East Awards, Farnek was named Security Company of the Year 2022.

“By listening to what our clients want and providing them with expert insight and state-of-the-art technology, we’re able to offer a service that eclipses anything else on the market in the UAE,” said Oberlin.

