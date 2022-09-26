Schneider Electric™, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC), a company providing Regional Australian businesses and communities with greater access to distributed cloud through reliable, and cost-effective connectivity, will be utilizing Schneider Electric’s prefabricated, certified edge data centre technology to drive faster and more reliable connectivity for regional Australians.

Looking for sustainable, agile solutions to meet the company’s evolving customer needs, LEDC has enlisted Schneider Electric to design, build, commission and maintain its Tier III edge data centres. Before they are shipped to site, the data centres are designed, built, and tested in regional Australia, removing many of the traditional construction complications and ensuring that each new facility is created with the same quality, durability, and reliability as the last. In addition to optimizing reliability, Schneider Electric and LEDC will be working to drive the most efficient and robust solutions, including a series of edge data centres sized specifically to be most effective for the community they service.

“Leading Edge Data Centres was founded in 2019 with a mission to bridge the digital divide in Regional Australia,” says LEDC CEO and Founder, Chris Thorpe. “For years, regional Australian cities have put up with unreliable and costly internet connections, compared to their metropolitan counterparts. With Schneider Electric’s certified edge data centre, which can be quickly replicated in multiple regional sites across Australia, we are finally giving customers a more sustainable, cost-effective option and the ability to reliably access the cloud.”

Previously, LEDC’s potential customers have suffered through connectivity outages costing upwards of $160,000 a year. With support and innovation from Schneider Electric, LEDC will design and build a reliable prefabricated, replicable, and certified edge data centre, that will save its customers up to 80% of that cost.

“Amid today’s global pandemic, remote working became a necessity and digital disparities became more obvious,” said Joe Craparotta, VP Strategic Customers & Segments at Schneider Electric. “By partnering with Schneider Electric, LEDC has kick-started production, focusing on improved connectivity and reliability, along with options for cost-effective network rollout.”

Collaborating with Schneider Electric enables LEDC to offer the following:

Accessibility and choice – By providing greater choice of direct cloud access, customers can enjoy faster connectivity through the network of edge data centres across regional Australia.

– By providing greater choice of direct cloud access, customers can enjoy faster connectivity through the network of edge data centres across regional Australia. Stability and reliability – With secure, Tier III certified edge data centres, customers can withstand even the toughest of extreme Australian weather conditions, providing redundancy and fault tolerance, as well as power outage protection.

– With secure, Tier III certified edge data centres, customers can withstand even the toughest of extreme Australian weather conditions, providing redundancy and fault tolerance, as well as power outage protection. Benefits to regional Australia – Measurable benefits to local and national customers include improved connectivity, competitive hosting, and the ability to develop IoT and smart cities across Australia through innovative growth infrastructure.

Connecting all these devices is Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Expert software, which provides proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of an IT environment. With customizable dashboards, remote device management, and device health and security vulnerability assessments, the software provides LEDC with continuous site-wide visibility.

-Ends-

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise’s digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com