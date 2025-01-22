Third in the UAE for sustainability in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024, and top seven worldwide for community engagement with a STARS gold rating by AASHE

Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has released its Sustainability Report for the Academic Year 2023–2024, showcasing its commitment to addressing both local and global sustainability challenges. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, AUS continues to focus its efforts in decarbonization, quality education and community engagement.

AUS registered significant progress during the year, including ranking as the third university in the UAE in sustainability in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024. AUS is also recognized as one of the top seven institutions worldwide for community engagement in sustainability by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) in 2024, which has awarded AUS a STARS gold rating.

“As an institution deeply embedded in the UAE’s fabric and connected to global academic networks, AUS recognizes the importance of tackling sustainability challenges at both local and international levels,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “Our Climate Action Plan, launched in 2022, reflects our dedication to aligning university operations with the UAE’s vision for net-zero emissions while contributing to the global SDGs. We are not only striving to transform our campus but also to empower our students and faculty to create a sustainable future.”

AUS focused its efforts on integrating sustainability into research, education and campus operations, addressing four critical issues: climate action, quality education, good health and wellbeing, and partnerships for the goals. According to the report, AUS is planning to focus on advancing sustainability in the coming year through ambitious goals in four strategic themes: climate action, waste minimization, water conservation, and health and wellbeing.

“Although our new strategy is being developed, we have not slowed down. Our approach has been pragmatic and holistic. Looking ahead, we intend to collaborate even more closely with the communities and stakeholders we serve to develop solutions that serve others within and outside the education sector. While I am conscious of the many challenges ahead, I am confident in our collective abilities to join hands and make meaningful progress toward a more sustainable AUS,” said Omar Al Nuaimi, Head of AUS Sustainability.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of AUS’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including direct and indirect emission. According to the report, the largest proportion of emissions came from electricity consumption followed by indirect emissions from fuel energy production, transmission and delivery of fuels and energy purchased.

The report noted that the university adopted several initiatives to lower GHG emissions, including improving building energy efficiency. AUS Campus Development has focused on enhancing thermal efficiency, upgrading cooling and water systems, and aligning renovations with ESTIDAMA green building guidelines.

Transportation emissions were also targeted, with AUS partnering with TIER in 2023 to provide electric scooters and e-bikes, while expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure on campus.

AUS’ sustainability efforts in the reporting period extended beyond operational improvements. The university's renowned EcoRep Program empowered students to champion sustainability through peer education, events and initiatives that foster lifelong sustainable habits. Collaborative programs such as Cook for Change taught students how to prepare budget-friendly, eco-conscious meals, while the Manbat Farmers’ Market connected the campus community with fresh, locally-grown produce, promoting health and sustainability.

The university also demonstrated its commitment to sustainability on a global stage. AUS played a pivotal role in COP28, hosting panels and discussions on embedding sustainability in education and measuring emissions in higher education. Students actively participated in workshops and dialogues addressing topics such as eco-anxiety, smart cities and youth-driven climate action. Events like the Higher Education Climate Dialogues (HECD) and the Conference of Youth (COY18) further highlighted AUS’ dedication to fostering youth engagement in climate advocacy.

The report also highlighted the impact of collaboration with key organizations, such as the Universities Climate Network and the UAE Alliance for Climate Action.

“These partnerships have enhanced AUS’ capacity to tackle critical issues like climate change and community well-being while promoting research-driven solutions,” said Julia Angelika Carlow, Associate Head of AUS Sustainability. “By collaborating with leading organizations and fostering interdisciplinary research, we are not only addressing immediate sustainability challenges but also equipping our students and faculty with the tools to drive meaningful, long-term change.”

During the reporting period, the university established interdisciplinary research centers, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. These included the Materials Research Center, which focuses on advancing sustainable materials and technologies; the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center, addressing the UAE’s environmental priorities; and the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development, which fosters solutions for a knowledge-based, diversified economy.

The report also noted the alignment of the university’s academic programs with sustainability principles. Currently, 22 percent of all courses address sustainability topics, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle environmental challenges.

