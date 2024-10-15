Dubai, UAE – Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, and American video intelligence leader ISS today announced a new commercial framework agreement significantly expanding their strategic partnership.

The companies first entered into their close collaboration via a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2023 at the GITEX trade show in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

ISS has committed to deploying Presight’s superior AI-driven data analytics solutions across its portfolio of North and South American end-users. These include Smart City deployments and ISS’s growing portfolio of Intelligent Transportation Solutions (ITS). ISS works with leading government transportation authority clients in the United States, including CalTrans and the MTA in New York. In addition, ISS will present integrated solutions employing Presight AI technologies as the US-based firm expands market share throughout the Western Hemisphere.

For its part, Presight has committed to deploying ISS’s SecurOS (r) video and sensor platform across its UAE national and international projects.

Thomas Pramotedham, Presight’s CEO, said: “Our focus is on ‘Applied Intelligence’, where technology is used to solve some of our most pressing problems and leave a positive impact on society. Over the past year, our teams have worked closely with ISS to integrate the SecurOS platform with Presight's own AI and data analytics technology. This collaboration brings together our strengths, allowing us to offer innovative solutions that will accelerate growth in key markets worldwide together.”

“Presight’s portfolio of value-added data analytics software solutions are nothing short of ground-breaking,” said ISS Chairman Richard Burns. “Our American clients have been impressed by the advanced science and are ready to adopt. Further, we feel the strengths of our two firms are deeply complementary and presented together, will ensure we better meet the demands of our current and prospective global client base”.

The Presight- ISS partnership marks another step in closer ties between leading AI firms in the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Presight is listed on the ADX and part of Abu Dhabi’s G42 Group. ISS is a fast-growing international software business headquartered in New Jersey which has twice been awarded the prestigious President’s “E-Award” by the U.S. Department of Commerce for its “outstanding contribution to American exports”.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.