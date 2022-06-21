Dubai, UAE: Contracts secured and experience gained at Dubai’s EXPO 2020 has led to LC&Partners, the Dubai and Milan headquartered project management and engineering company opening an office in Tokyo, in order to capitalise on the opportunities that the Osaka 2025 EXPO will offer.

LC&Partners provided varying degrees of project management services at Dubai’s EXPO 2020 for 12 pavilions, including Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Chile and DP World. The company has also played an instrumental role in dismantling some of those pavilions whose focus has been on recycling and repurposing, as part of a keen sustainability agenda.

The company has appointed David C O Hollebeke as Executive Director at the new Tokyo office, who will spearhead business development and the establishment of LC&Partners in-country organization. David was formerly Head of Project for Tokyo Olympic Stadium and boasts a stellar career in the development and construction sector.

Lorenzo Candelpergher, CEO of LC&Partners comment, “Our experience at EXPO 2020 has ideally positioned us the ideal contender for OSAKA 2025 projects. We have had to meet a wealth of varying needs and problem solve continuously in order to ensure participant countries could effectively realize their aims and enjoy consistent performance and function across the duration of EXPO. Several of those commissioners have approached us for Osaka 2025, and we have inquiries from other countries too, who were able to see at first hand the standards, performance and commitment shown in Dubai. In addition, we are in talks with leading Japanese contractors who have shown interest in working with us.

“We are delighted that David C O Hollebeke will lead the Tokyo-based team; a construction professional who has a fantastic track record in delivering major projects in Japan by effectively leading large versatile teams. We are very excited at what the future holds – EXPO 2020 was unprecedented in terms of its vision, ambition and innovation, despite the challenges brought about by COVID. The organisers of this forthcoming EXPO will be very keen to match that level of success, and we intend to be a major contributor to this new venture.”

The opening of the Tokyo office in Chiyoda City, is set to further boost LC&Partners’ expansion. The company is currently handling projects worth more than 2 billion USD in terms of construction costs, and registered a turnover average increase of 350% within the last 3 years.

Alongside EXPO 2020, it has continued to secure contracts from the Logistics, Aviation, Hospitality; Major Infrastructure and high end (luxury) Residential sectors, through satellite offices in London, Muscat, Riyadh, Kampala and Abu Dhabi, in addition to its main hubs in Milan and Dubai.

About LC&Partners

LC&Partners Project Management and Engineering is a multidisciplinary Construction Project Management and Integrated Engineering Consultancy Firm operating on an international basis. Originally established in 2004 in Italy, through the years the company has grown significantly developing a number of projects in the domestic market predominantly in the transport infrastructures and buildings sector, establishing a recognized standard of quality and reliability among Clients, Partners and Competitors. International operations started in 2007, with a main focus on the Middle East Region, where a first subsidiary was established in Abu Dhabi in 2009 and a second one in Dubai in 2011. Progressive expansion followed, with various projects across several GCC and African Countries. In 2015 LC&P underwent a substantial reorganization with a more explicit focus on Portfolio, Programme and Construction Project Management, which was followed by a boost to the international development with the opening of new representative / project-dedicated offices in Muscat, Riyadh, London and Kampala, with a staggering +400% growth in the following 5 years

