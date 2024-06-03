Doha, Qatar: Global experts agree that technological innovation is the key enabler of a more sustainable future for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as part of a landmark new report published today.

‘MENA Tech 2024: Mapping the Technology Landscape’ is the second annual offering from strategic communications agency BLJ Worldwide, headquartered in Doha. The only umbrella study of its kind in the region, it explores the development of the technology industry across Arab countries in MENA, in various sectors.

One of the highlights of this year’s report is an exclusive new essay from World Economic Forum’s Professor Tarek Selim: ‘Smart Mobility in the MENA Region’. It outlines how such technology can not only solve urbanization issues but also improve the quality of life for many, whilst investment in smart mobility will help nations seeking to diversify their economies away from oil and gas.

As well as climate tech, the report focuses on four key sectors: fintech, edtech, innovation and entrepreneurship, and tech in media.

Iman Asante, General Manager, BLJ said: “This year’s report is the largest collection of thought leadership commentaries from a selection of the region’s most eminent industry experts. From Generative AI and Arabic language, and the future of education in the rapidly evolving AI era, to MENA’s growing appetite for decentralised finance, the report covers some of the most trending topics - all set against the backdrop of the region’s accelerated digital transformation.”

The report features notable contributors including Monaem Ben Lellahom, Founding Partner and Group CEO, Sustainable Square; Alexander Wiedmer, Partner and Director, Rasmal Ventures LLC; Noha Shaker, co-founder of the Egyptian Fintech Association; Indica Amarasinghe, Chapter Director, Startup Grind Qatar; and Michael Webster, Executive Chairman of media intelligence platform, Telum Media.

Justin Kerr-Stevens, CEO, BLJ Worldwide, said: “Amid challenging global economic headwinds the region is experiencing strong growth as a result of its relentless focus on using technology to drive progress across all areas of the economy. Coupled with strong governmental support, the private sector is buoyant and we have a dynamic and vibrant startup ecosystem which is attracting interest from entrepreneurs around the world. Qatar is viewed as one of the most fertile grounds for innovation, and is at the forefront of efforts to drive economic growth through strategic investments in technological development.

“The country’s commitment to tech, innovation and AI in particular, was showcased at the recent Qatar Economic Forum 2024, through the announcement of QAR 9 billion in incentives to promote digital transformation, as well as the launch of Qatar’s own Arabic Large Language Model project ‘Fanar’. These are all proof points of how national strategies, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, are being put firmly into practice.”

Qatar’s commitment to a greener future

Qatar has placed sustainability front and centre when it comes to developing technologies for emission reduction and cleaner energy production. In 2021, the country formed the Environment and Climate Change Ministry to address climate-related issues and committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% and producing 20% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Highlighted in the report’s contribution from Santiago Bañales, Managing Director, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, Qatar has also announced the world’s largest blue ammonia plant, with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, in addition to other ambitious energy initiatives such as the construction of the Al Kharsaah power plant (800 megawatt capacity), and the ongoing installation of smart grids by Kahramaa across the country.

“Qatar has laid out plans to improve energy efficiency across all sectors through various efforts including the further deployment of technologies for carbon capture and storage (CCS), expansion of solar power, electrification of transport and investment in sustainable technologies for desalination, waste management and agriculture”, says Fahad Al Kuwari, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Invest Qatar in the report.

The ‘MENA Tech 2024: Mapping the Technology Landscape’ report can be downloaded here

