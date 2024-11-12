Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced the release of the Fintech Sector Skills Report, in collaboration with “Bahrain Fintech Bay.” The report aims to analyze current and future skills within the fintech sector, drawing from insights provided by sector representatives and labor market data.

The report serves as an essential reference for individuals, institutions, and professionals seeking to enter this vital sector or who are currently employed within it in addition to demonstrating the emerging trends in the fintech sector, highlighting the evolving nature of job roles and career opportunities. It also identifies the core skills needed to align the workforce’s capabilities with market needs through a comprehensive overview of educational pathways and training programs available for those interested in joining or advancing within the fintech field.

Amer Marhoon, Managing Director of the Skills Bahrain initiative, said, “This report represents an essential step in strengthening Bahraini talent within the fintech sector by providing an in-depth analysis of future trends and required skills. This report will also assist us at Tamkeen in developing specialized programs and initiatives that align with the sector’s market needs and skills required, hence enabling Bahrainis to become more future ready.”

Bader Sater - Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain FinTech Bay, added, “Our collaboration with Skills Bahrain initiative on this report emphasizes our commitment to driving innovation and skill development within the fintech sector. We look forward to seeing this report serve as a beneficial tool for guiding individuals and institutions towards a future focused on innovation and sustainability.”

This report showcases Bahrain’s readiness to adapt to the changes in global trends when it comes to the Fintech sector. It provides insights and data to identify challenges associated with these shifts in the sector, offering comprehensive perspectives on future skills and job roles. It also aims to enhance the ability of individuals and institutions to adapt to and leverage these changes to strengthen their competitiveness both locally and globally.

Skills Bahrain is an initiative that operates under the umbrella of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” and aims to fill the skills gap of local talent resulting from the constant changes and development in the global labor market. Skills Bahrain works closely with employers, education & training providers, and the government, to bridge the skills gap by providing stakeholders with the necessary intelligence, sector-specific data, and necessary tools. Skills Bahrain contributes to the transition from education to employment, and provides a clear path towards career development, therefore developing skilled and globally competitive Bahraini talent.